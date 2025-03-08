E-Paper | March 09, 2025

China rolls over $2bn loan to Pakistan

Reuters Published March 8, 2025 Updated March 8, 2025 11:20pm

China has rolled over a $2 billion loan to Pakistan, Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad told Reuters in a text message on Saturday.

The government is working to strengthen its finances after securing a $7bn International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout in September 2024. The first installment of the loan is currently under review, and if successful, the country will receive an additional $1bn.

Securing external financing has previously been a key condition for the IMF to approve bail-out deals for the cash-strapped nation.

The government needs to repay over $22bn in external debt in fiscal year 2025, including nearly $13bn in bilateral deposits, global credit rating agency Fitch said last month.

According to the World Bank’s International Debt Report released in December, China has become Pakistan’s largest creditor with almost $29bn in loans.

The World Bank put Pakistan’s total external debt (including IMF) at $130.85bn in 2023, accounting for 352 per cent of its total exports and 39pc of gross national income (GNI). Pakistan’s total external debt servicing amounted to 43pc of total exports and 5pc of GNI.

According to the report, China had the single largest share of debt to Pakistan with 22pc share (about $28.786bn), followed by World Bank’s 18pc share ($23.55bn) and Asian Development Bank’s 15pc share ($19.63bn).

Saudi Arabia stood out as the second largest bilateral lender to Pakistan with 7pc of total debt or about $9.16bn.

