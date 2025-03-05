Japan’s worst wildfire in 50 years makes 4,000 homeless

TOKYO: Firefighters were on Tuesday battling Japan’s worst wildfire in half a century, which has left one dead and forced the evacuation of nearly 4,000 local residents.

White smoke billowed from a forested area around the northern city of Ofunato, aerial TV footage showed, five days after the blaze began after record low rainfall.

The fire also follows Japan’s hottest summer on record last year, as climate change pushes up temperatures worldwide. As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire had engulfed around 6,400 acres, the fire and disaster management agency said — over seven times the area of New York’s Central Park.

That makes it Japan’s largest wildfire since 1975 when 2,700 hectares burnt in Kushiro on northern Hokkaido island. It is estimated to have damaged at least 80 buildings by Sunday, although details were still being assessed, the agency said.

Military and fire department helicopters are trying to douse the Ofunato fire, a city official told reporters. “At the moment, there is no indication that the fire is under control,” the official said.

Snow is expected overnight, changing to rain, but the official said he could not say whether it would help extinguish the blaze. “The poor weather may prevent helicopters from dropping water,” he warned.

Around 2,000 firefighters — most deployed from other parts of the country, including Tokyo — are working from the air and ground in the area in Iwate region, which was hard-hit by a deadly tsunami in 2011.

An evacuation advisory has been issued to around 4,600 people, of whom 3,939 have left their homes to seek shelter, according to the municipality.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025