E-Paper | March 05, 2025

Japan’s worst wildfire in 50 years makes 4,000 homeless

AFP Published March 5, 2025 Updated March 5, 2025 06:08am
This handout photo taken on March 3, 2025 and received by AFP on March 5, 2025 from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency shows firefighters battling a wildfire near the city of Ofunato, Iwate prefecture. Japan was on March 5 battling its worst wildfire in half a century which has killed one and forced nearly 4,000 evacuations, with wet weather offering relief to a northern region that saw record low rainfall last month. — AFP
This handout photo taken on March 3, 2025 and received by AFP on March 5, 2025 from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency shows firefighters battling a wildfire near the city of Ofunato, Iwate prefecture. Japan was on March 5 battling its worst wildfire in half a century which has killed one and forced nearly 4,000 evacuations, with wet weather offering relief to a northern region that saw record low rainfall last month. — AFP

TOKYO: Firefighters were on Tuesday battling Japan’s worst wildfire in half a century, which has left one dead and forced the evacuation of nearly 4,000 local residents.

White smoke billowed from a forested area around the northern city of Ofunato, aerial TV footage showed, five days after the blaze began after record low rainfall.

The fire also follows Japan’s hottest summer on record last year, as climate change pushes up temperatures worldwide. As of Tuesday morning, the wildfire had engulfed around 6,400 acres, the fire and disaster management agency said — over seven times the area of New York’s Central Park.

That makes it Japan’s largest wildfire since 1975 when 2,700 hectares burnt in Kushiro on northern Hokkaido island. It is estimated to have damaged at least 80 buildings by Sunday, although details were still being assessed, the agency said.

Military and fire department helicopters are trying to douse the Ofunato fire, a city official told reporters. “At the moment, there is no indication that the fire is under control,” the official said.

Snow is expected overnight, changing to rain, but the official said he could not say whether it would help extinguish the blaze. “The poor weather may prevent helicopters from dropping water,” he warned.

Around 2,000 firefighters — most deployed from other parts of the country, including Tokyo — are working from the air and ground in the area in Iwate region, which was hard-hit by a deadly tsunami in 2011.

An evacuation advisory has been issued to around 4,600 people, of whom 3,939 have left their homes to seek shelter, according to the municipality.

Published in Dawn, March 5th, 2025

Join DawnMedia’s Breathe Pakistan initiative to combat climate change.
Climate Change
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorism challenge
Updated 05 Mar, 2025

Terrorism challenge

Pakistan has few options but to cooperate on the counterterrorism issue with Kabul.
Ad ban
05 Mar, 2025

Ad ban

SILENCING criticism is no solution, whether the issue at hand is social, political, or of any other nature....
Demand for solar power
05 Mar, 2025

Demand for solar power

A GREAT solar rush across Pakistan is transforming the nation’s energy landscape. Households and businesses are...
IMF scrutiny
Updated 04 Mar, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Boosting economic stability, flows from multilateral agencies, and sovereign credit rating upgrade depend on IMF review's success.
Diplomatic protocol
04 Mar, 2025

Diplomatic protocol

IT is a fact that KP — which shares a long border with Afghanistan — is directly affected by cross-border...
Polio politics
04 Mar, 2025

Polio politics

THE dispute between the centre and Punjab over the detection of polio cases in Mandi Bahauddin is unnecessary and...