FIA arrests 6 fugitives in UAE wanted in cases of terrorism, murder

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested six fugitives from the UAE — wanted in cases of terrorism, murder, attempted murder, robbery and fraud.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrests were made through major operations led by the agency’s National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol.

The arrested individuals — identified as Sufyan Ali, Akasha Iqbal, Zohaib Shehzad, Abdul Latif, Muhammad Jaleel, and Muhammad Ramiz Ashraf — were wanted by Punjab police in various criminal cases.

Ali was wanted in a terrorism and attempted murder case registered at the Wazirabad city police station in 2022 in Sialkot, while Shehzad was involved in a robbery case at the Satrah police station.

Meanwhile, Latif was wanted in a murder case by the Airport police station in Rahim Yar Khan.

Jaleel, who was a fugitive for nine years, was wanted by Dera Ghazi Khan police in a robbery case.

Ramiz was wanted in an attempted murder case by the Sadiqabad police station in Rawalpindi. Similarly, Iqbal was facing charges of fraud, registered in 2023, at the Civil Lines police station in Sialkot.

The FIA confirmed that red notices were issued through the NCB Interpol to facilitate the arrests.

The fugitives are being transferred from the UAE to the Lahore Airport, where they will be handed over to the Punjab police.

The FIA officials emphasised that these arrests were made possible through close coordination between the Interpol Islamabad and Interpol Abu Dhabi.

They reiterated that the NCB Interpol, equipped with modern technology, operated 24/7 to track and apprehend fugitives globally.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to bringing fugitives to justice, stating that all available resources were being utilised to apprehend criminals evading the law, according to a spokesperson.

In April 2023, Punjab police arrested 10 proclaimed offenders from Gulf states and other countries in cases lodged against them at various police stations of the province.