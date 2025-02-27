Pakistan slides six spots in 2024 democracy ranking: report

Pakistan’s democracy ranking went down six spots in 2024 while being ranked among the “top 10 worst performers” in the Democracy Index published by the Economist Intelligence Unit on Thursday.

The report analysed global trends in democracy within 165 independent states and two territories. The Index examines countries based on five areas: electoral process and pluralism, functioning of government, political participation, political culture, and civil liberties. Each country was categorised into four kinds of regimes: full democracy, flawed democracy, hybrid regime or authoritarian regime, based on its score.

According to the study, an overall democratic decline was observed around the world, and Pakistan was ranked 124 in the global ranking with an overall score of 2.84, categorising it as an authoritarian regime.

The decline in the global index was attributed to “further worsening in the average score for the ‘authoritarian regimes.’ This trend of recent years appears to confirm that ‘authoritarian regimes’ tend to become even more authoritarian as time goes on.”

“According to our index, more than one-third (39.2 per cent) of the world population live under authoritarian rule, a share that has been creeping up in recent years. Sixty countries are now classified as ‘authoritarian regimes’…”, the study stated.

EIU’s report offered a region-wise analysis stating that the average index score in Asia and Australasia declined from 5.41 to 5.31 for the sixth consecutive time in 2024. While Bangladesh suffered the biggest regression, South Korea and Pakistan also showed significant declines in the study.

“Bangladesh, South Korea and Pakistan were the worst performers, falling in the global rankings by 25, 10 and six places, respectively.”

More than half of the world’s population in over 70 countries held elections last year, including Pakistan, according to the study. Problems such as rigging were highlighted as being especially common within autocracies.

“In many of these, including Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Belarus, Iran, Mozambique, Pakistan, Russia and Venezuela, authoritarian regimes used every tool at their disposal to remain in power.”

It also noted that countries like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka faced serious challenges to their democratic processes such as electoral manipulation, divisive politics and political unrest.“

“Elections in South Asia in 2024 were marred by fraud and violence. […] Pakistan’s general election in February, there were allegations of political repression and interference by the authorities.”

“The prospects for democracy in South Asia remain uncertain,” the report said, adding, “Further democratisation will depend largely on the ability of civil societies to sustain pressure for reforms and the willingness of political institutions to embrace greater pluralism and inclusivity.”

The Director for the Democracy Index Joan Hoey said, “While autocracies seem to be gaining strength, as shown by the index trend since 2006, the world’s democracies are struggling.”

She continued, “The causes of this protracted democracy recession are complex […] If insurgents come to power and fail to improve governance and deliver tangible improvements for citizens, there is a risk that disaffection and political polarisation will grow.”