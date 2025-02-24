Quetta-Sibi road reopened after gun battle in Bolan

QUETTA: Three militants were killed in an hour-long exchange of fire between security forces and two armed groups which had blo­cked the Quetta-Sibi highway at two points in Bolan district, leading to its reopening on late Sunday night.

Officials said the security forces also got released the passengers travelling betw­een Pir-Ghaib and Aab-i-Gum areas who had been taken hostage by the militants.

“A large number of vehicles returning to Quetta from Sibi after the three-day religious congregation were stranded,” when the two arm­ed groups equipped with latest weapon blocked the highway at Pir-Ghaib and Aab-i-Gum and started checking travellers, sources said.

They said the militants also stopped the vehicles of Parliamentary Secretary of Balochistan Mir Liaquat Ali Lehri and relieved his guards of weapons.

Officials claim hostages freed, 3 militants killed

“Yes, a group of armed men intercepted his vehicles and guards on the highway and asked the security gua­rds to hand over their weapons,” Mr Lehri said, add­ing that the guards offered resistance but han­ded over the arms on his instruction. He said he took the decision to avoid collateral damage, considering the precarious situation as many people were returning from the congregation. He later reached home unharmed.

Officials denied the reported killing of a tribal elder, Fareed Raisani, during the road closure, explaining that he was safe and sound at his home in Quetta.

Soon after receiving information about the situation, security forces rushed to the place and cordoned off the area before launching an offensive.

A heavy gun battle continued for more than an hour during which “three attackers have been killed”, security officials said. Vehicles of the security forces were damaged during the fire exchange, which compelled terrorists to flee.

They said security forces foiled the strategy of the terrorists and got free the passengers who had been held hostage at gunpoint.

“Security forces are chasing the fleeing terrorists in the mountains,” the officials said, adding that Quetta-Sibi highway that remained closed for four hours has been reopened for traffic.

A senior police officer, Rana Dildar, while talking to Dawn said that a dead body and four injured persons were brought to District Hospital Mach from the area where the gun battle took place. The deceased was identified as Nabi Dad while the injured were Safiullah, Amanullah, Ghulam Rasool, and Aminullah.

