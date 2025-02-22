Mustafa Amir murder case: ATC extends suspects’ physical remand by 5 days

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi extended the physical remand of suspects Armaghan and Sheraz by five days on Saturday in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan.

Earlier this month, police arrested Armaghan for injuring cops during an attempt to resist his detention in connection with Amir’s kidnapping case. He was initially sent to jail but was handed into police custody on Tuesday for four days after the Sindh High Court set aside earlier ATC orders which had been challenged.

Another suspect, Armaghan’s friend Sheraz aka Shavez Bukhari, was remanded in police custody by an ATC on February 16.

Both Armaghan and Sheraz were presented before ATC No.3 today by the police.

Investigation Officer Muhammad Ali requested a 14-day physical remand of both suspects, contending that the statements of Armaghan’s two employees were yet to be recorded.

The IO added that weapons and a laptop allegedly recovered from Armaghan’s house were also to be sent for forensic analysis.

While IO Ali had sought a 14-day remand, the court extended the physical remand of both suspects by five days.

The development comes a day after a charred body, believed to be of Amir, was exhumed yesterday at a Karachi graveyard by a medical board, formed as per a court order.

However, Police Surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said there was a “slim chance that the exhumation board will be able to form an opi­nion regarding the cause of death” since the body was ext­en­sively burnt.

Besides the murder case, first information reports (FIRs) against Armaghan have also been filed over injuring policemen during the February 8 shoot-out and recovery of imported illegal weapons.

Regarding investigati­ons on the two held suspects, Crime Investigation Agency Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muqaddus Haider said yesterday that the murder might be the outcome of a “financial issue”.

He said that investigators grilled Armaghan on why he chose Hub to dispose of the body and Mustafa’s car. He said the suspect was not giving a “reasonable” response alth­o­ugh he admitted that it was their first visit to the area.

The DIG said that it raised suspicions about the involvement of other suspects in the case.