PIA announces special flights for fans, teams during Champions Trophy 2025

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 18, 2025 Updated February 18, 2025 08:00am

A POLICE commando stands guard outside the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on Monday, where the first match of the ICC Champions Trophy will be played between hosts Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday.—AFP
RAWALPINDI: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has announced special charter flights for fans and teams participating in the ICC Champions Trophy, starting from February 19.

The event, featuring eight teams, will be held in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Dubai till March 9.

Pakistan, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand and South Africa will participate in the event.

All matches, except those featuring India, will be held in Pakistan. India will play its games in Dubai.

A PIA spokesman said the airline would facilitate international teams’ travel between the three cities in Pakistan.

The airline, in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board, has arranged special charter flights for domestic transportation of cricket teams participating in the event, he added.

According to the spokesperson, nine special charter flights will be operated between Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore during the event to ensure smooth transportation.

The airline has made arrangements to showcase the culture of Pakistan during these flights.

Published in Dawn, February 18th, 2025

