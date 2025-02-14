Peca protest will continue till law is struck down, says PFUJ

ISLAMABAD: As the protest against the Peca amendments entered its second day on Thursday, the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) warned that the agitation would continue even if the government was able to get a favourable decision from the courts.

The participants said they would give a “strong protest call” in the next phase. PFUJ President Afzal Butt also expressed gratitude to media workers, human rights activists and civil society members who participated in the hunger strike camps established all over Pakistan.

“PFUJ’s freedom of press movement has begun; on one front, we are on the roads and have set up hunger strike camps, while on the other front, we are in the court to fight a legal battle against this black law,” he added. He said that the PFUJ approached the court with the hope that the court would strike down the provisions that were in conflict with human rights.

“We have told the court that this law is against the spirit of the Constitution and personal and civil liberties, but if the court also stamps this law like parliament has done then we will remain on the streets.”

Rallies to be held across country to oppose controversial legislation

He also announced they would hold a sit-in in front of Parliament House, saying they would invite people from all parts of the country to join their protest till the acceptance of their demands.

The hunger strike camp at the National Press Club was visited by veteran journalists as well as residents of the federal capital to express solidarity with the protesting journalists. It was announced that rallies would be held all over Pakistan on the third day of the hunger strike camp.

Former PFUJ secretary general Nasir Zaidi, during his speech, described the new law as “media martial law”. This law was neither discussed in parliament nor in public, and under this law even giving an opinion had been criminalised, he added.

Another former secretary general, Fawzia Shahid, recalled that martial law administrator General Ziaul Haq had stopped reporting of speeches of former PFUJ leader Minhaj Barna. But eventually the martial law regime had failed and now every worker of PFUJ was like Minhaj Barna and journalists knew how to defend their freedom, she added.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2025