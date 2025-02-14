E-Paper | February 14, 2025

Nissan, Honda scrap $60bn merger talks

Reuters Published February 14, 2025 Updated February 14, 2025 07:24am

YOKOHAMA: Nissan and Honda ended merger talks to forge a $60 billion car company on Thursday, pitching Nissan deeper into uncertainty and highlighting the pressure on legacy automakers from Chinese rivals upending the industry.

The talks between Honda, Jap­an’s second-largest automa­ker, and Nissan, its third, were anno­unced in December but were soon strained by disagreements, inclu­ding over the balance of power. The deal was ultimately sunk by Honda’s proposal to make Nissan a subsidiary, sources have said.

The car companies said they would continue with an earlier agreement, which also includes Mitsubishi Motors, to cooperate on technology and other areas.

Analysts said such collaboration is crucial for established carmakers as BYD and other Chinese EV makers gobble up market share with sleeker, more software-rich cars.

Japan’s carmakers also face the added threat of tariffs in the United States on vehicles they import into the US from Mexico, an important manufacturing hub.

Nissan is in many ways the most troubled of major legacy automakers, having never fully recovered from the years of crisis and management turmoil sparked by the 2018 arrest and ouster of former chairman Carlos Ghosn.

“Honda is pretty confident and has a lot in their favour, whereas Nissan is in a bad place. They don’t have a dance partner right now,” said Christopher Richter, Japan autos analyst at brokerage CLSA.

“They probably need to think about doing something different.” The merger would have created the world’s fourth-biggest auto group by vehicle sales after Toyota, Volkswagen and Hyundai.

Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe told a press conference that while joining the two companies would have meant “quick pain”, he ultimately became more worried about the fallout if the talks dragged on without progress.

He said that Honda had no plan to launch a hostile takeover bid for Nissan. The failure of the discussions was “disappointing”, he said.

French automaker Renault, Nissan’s top shareholder, said the terms of the proposed merger, including the lack of any premium, were unacceptable.

Nissan on Thursday cut its full-year forecast for the third time and reported another big drop in third-quarter earnings. It said it would accelerate the turnaround programme it first unveiled last year.

The company now aims to close a plant in Thailand by June and two more plants, which it did not name, after that. It has previously said it would cut 9,000 jobs and reduce global capacity by 20pc.

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida told a press conference that ending the malaise was the most pressing issue, after which he would be willing to bow out.

“If I can see the direction in which this will take shape,” he said, referring to the turnaround. “I will naturally be ready to pass the baton to the next person,” he said.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2025

