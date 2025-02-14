‘England can be dangerous in Champions Trophy despite India loss’, says Butler

AHMEDABAD: Captain Jos Buttler on Wednesday said England can be a “dangerous team” in the upcoming Champions Trophy despite their 3-0 ODI whitewash in India.

The tourists lost the third ODI by 142 runs in Ahmedabad to end their white-ball tour on another low after they lost the preceding T20 series 4-1.

The 50-over Champions Trophy begins on Feb 19 in Pakistan and Dubai with England to start their campaign against Ashes rivals Australia on Feb 22 in Lahore.

Buttler said the recent string of defeats against a top-class India — ranked number one in ODIs — hasn’t dented their confidence ahead of the eight-nation tournament.

“We’re up against a good side in their own conditions, they’re probably the benchmark in ODI cricket at the moment,” Buttler told reporters.

“We’ve had some moments in games, never enough to force results or look like winning games of cricket in the last three matches.” He said, “But I think the fact we’re not anywhere near our potential yet or playing individually or collectively where we know we can be gives us something to look forward to, believe we can get there and be a dangerous team in the Champions Trophy.”

Chasing 357 for victory, England started strongly with Phil Salt and Ben Duckett taking on the bowlers but soon lost steam to be bowled out for 214 in 34.2 overs.

England lost the first two matches by four wickets, often putting themselves in good positions to put up tall scores but falling short as Indian spinners hurt them regularly.

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja took six wickets in his two outings and was ably supported by Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel.

Buttler said England batsmen have “no concerns” tackling spin.

“As I said, simply we have to be better,” said Buttler. “We have to be very confident in all the guys’ games against spin. Guys have all the shots.”

He said, “Joe Root is probably one of the best players of spin in the world. Certainly a good guy to have in our team.

“Like I said, quite simply you can’t put your finger on always why but we just have to be better and be more effective. Take the lessons from the opposition.”

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid ended as the leading bowler in the ODI series with seven wickets and Buttler praised his go-to bowlers.

“He’s bowled fantastically well all tour,” said Buttler. “He seems to keep getting better and better, so really pleased with how he’s performing. He’s

been great for us.” Left-handed opener Duckett hit 38 but suffered from a groin niggle, which Buttler said will “hopefully” be fine ahead of the Champions Trophy.

England are in Group ‘B’ of the Champions Trophy alongside South Africa and Afghanistan as the other two teams.

Published in Dawn, February 14th, 2025