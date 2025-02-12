E-Paper | February 12, 2025

Ayaz Sadiq takes issue with judge’s remarks about parliament

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 07:57am
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq (L) and Justice Moh­sin Akhtar Kayani (R). — Dawn

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday rea­cted sharply to a statement by a judge of the Isla­m­abad High Court (IHC) about parliament, denoun­cing the remarks as “an attack” on the institution.

During Tuesday’s sitting of the National Asse­mbly, the speaker, quoting media rep­­orts, said that an honourable judge of the IHC had stated that parliament, along with the executive and judiciary, had col­l­ap­sed.

“No­body has the right to make statem­ents against parliament. This is our prerogative. If this is true, ple­ase convey to that honourable judge that this is not acc­e­ptable to parliament,” he said, addressing the law minister.

On Tuesday, during the hearing of a case in which candidates who appeared in the CSS 2024 exams sou­ght to have the FPSC halt the upcoming exam until the previous results were announced, Justice Moh­sin Akhtar Kayani made significant remarks, stating that living in Pakis­tan was a constant battle.

When the petitioners’ lawyer argued that the state must protect citizens’ rights, Justice Kayani remarked that the pillars of the state no longer exist.

“The state is now in the air. Men above 45 years of age, including me, are ineffective. Only the youth must take action for this country. I am not hopeless. The same youth have to take care of the country. The judiciary, parliament and executive have all collapsed,” he said.

During proceedings of the lower house, Mr Sadiq also urged the PTI leadership and members to stop the ‘drama’ of calling parliament fake. “The parliament of 2018 was not fake, but according to them, the parliaments of 2013 and 2024 are.”

Mr Sadiq said such remarks from the opposition were unacceptable as they amounted to a direct attack on parliament. “They only call parliament fake when they are not in power.”

He also criticised PTI lawmakers for returning to parliament and drawing salaries after boycotting proceedings.

