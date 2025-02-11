E-Paper | February 11, 2025

Arrest of Palestinian booksellers sparks protest in Jerusalem

AFP Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 06:52am
PALESTINIANS protest outside a courthouse in Israeli-occupied Jerusalem on Monday against the arrest of two booksellers.—AFP
PALESTINIANS protest outside a courthouse in Israeli-occupied Jerusalem on Monday against the arrest of two booksellers.—AFP

JERUSALEM: Several people gathered on Monday outside a Jerusalem court to protest the arrest of two Palestinian booksellers in the city’s east, occupied by Israel since 1967 and later annexed.

The protesters shouted slogans denouncing Israel as a “fascist state” and held placards accusing the country of “cowardice”. Mahmud and Ahmad Muna, who were arrested on Sunday, were to appear in the court for an arraignment.

Both work for the Educational Bookshop, a cultural institution in east Jerusalem. “Jerusalem District police officers have arrested two residents of east Jerusalem suspected of selling books containing incitement and support for terrorism,” police said in a statement.

During the operation, the police found books on “nationalist Palestinian themes”, the statement said, adding police were asking the court for an extension of the booksellers’ detention. The Muna family’s lawyer, Nasser Odeh, said “hundreds of books” had been seized on Sunday.

Sidra Ezrahi, an Israeli-American taking part in the demonstration, called the arrests “unbelievable”. “We’ve been coming to this bookshop not for years but for generations,” the protester in her 80s said, adding the arrests were “exactly what fascist states are doing”.

Francesca Albanese, UN special rapporteur for the Palestinian territories, also condemned the raid. “Shocked by Israeli forces’ raid on East Jerusalem’s Educational Bookshop — an intellectual lighthouse and family-run gem resisting Palestinian erasure under apartheid,” she wrote on X.

“Internationals in Jerusalem: please show up, stand with the Muna family, and protect this vital hub,” she added.

Published in Dawn, February 11th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

IMF scrutiny
Updated 11 Feb, 2025

IMF scrutiny

Strengthening foundations of the economic superstructure will help make the economy competitive and boost growth.
Shadow voices
11 Feb, 2025

Shadow voices

OVER the weekend, another ‘open letter’ addressed to the army chief and attributed to former prime minister ...
Paradise at a premium
11 Feb, 2025

Paradise at a premium

PAKISTAN’S recent triumph at the New York Travel and Adventure Show 2025, winning the Best Partner Pavilion Award,...
A positive note
Updated 10 Feb, 2025

A positive note

With govt unable to press growth accelerator without upending fragile recovery, sufferings of low-middle-income households are unlikely to disappear soon.
Justice for all
10 Feb, 2025

Justice for all

ALONG with his domestic agenda, Donald Trump is busy ripping to shreds the post-World War II ‘rules-based...
Held back
10 Feb, 2025

Held back

IT is a crying shame how women are conspicuously absent from Pakistan’s civil services. Despite comprising half ...