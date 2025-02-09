E-Paper | February 10, 2025

Infant girl killed by aerial firing in Karachi’s Lyari: police

Imtiaz Ali Published February 9, 2025 Updated February 9, 2025 11:19pm

An infant girl died on Sunday as a result of aerial firing in Karachi’s Lyari area, police and rescue services officials said.

Baghdadi police station house officer (SHO) Majid Alvi told Dawn.com that Hayat Fatima Siaknder, a two-and-a-half-year-old girl, died after getting struck by a stray bullet at Ali Arcade in Lyari’s Moosa Lane.

SHO Alvi said, “The bullet, fired from an unknown direction, struck the infant girl while she was in her flat on the eighth floor.”

“She suffered a bullet injury on her head and was taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.”

South Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza — who took notice of the incident earlier and formed a special team — told Dawn.com that after the tragic incident, the police launched a search operation within a distance of two-and-half kilometres.

It transpired that celebratory aerial firing was carried out at a wedding ceremony of the police constable Aftab Ahmed in the vicinity of the same area. Thus, the groom has been taken into custody.

However, DIG Raza said it was yet to be established whether it was the same shell that killed the infant girl.

The detained groom is a police officer, posted in the metropolis, whose barat procession took place in a police line within Dock’s police limits, adjacent to Baghdadi.

Incidents of aerial firing are a routine occurrence in Pakistan on occasions such as weddings, the birth of a son, Independence Day and New Year’s Eve despite bans imposed in the past, often leaving people injured.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Race against time
Updated 09 Feb, 2025

Race against time

While some bright spots emerged at Breathe Pakistan moot, we must streamline our climate governance.
Open door
09 Feb, 2025

Open door

THE door is still open for talks, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has reminded the PTI. What matters, however,...
Football suspension
09 Feb, 2025

Football suspension

ONCE again, Pakistan has been ousted from the global football family. FIFA recently suspended the Pakistan Football...
A year later
Updated 08 Feb, 2025

A year later

A war of egos has been fought between a handful of individuals at the cost of the well-being of millions of ordinary Pakistanis.
Wheat decision
08 Feb, 2025

Wheat decision

THE federal decision to stop setting the minimum support price for wheat and cease the staple’s procurement...
Dhanmondi attack
08 Feb, 2025

Dhanmondi attack

HISTORY has shown that unless states deliver development and equal rights to all, disenfranchised people can target...