E-Paper | February 08, 2025

No survivors after wreckage of missing Alaska plane found: coast guard

AFP Published February 8, 2025 Updated February 8, 2025 01:57pm
This image obtained from the US Coast Guard (USCG) on February 7, shows the remains of a plane reported missing February 6. The Bering Air Caravan was carrying nine passengers and one pilot on board. The search ended after the aircraft was located some 55kms southeast of Nome, Alaska. — AFP
This image obtained from the US Coast Guard (USCG) on February 7, shows the remains of a plane reported missing February 6. The Bering Air Caravan was carrying nine passengers and one pilot on board. The search ended after the aircraft was located some 55kms southeast of Nome, Alaska. — AFP

The wreckage of a plane that went missing in Alaska has been found, US officials said on Friday, with all 10 people aboard thought to have died.

The US Coast Guard said it had discovered the remnants of the Bering Air Caravan around 55 kilometres from Nome.

“Three individuals were found inside and reported to be deceased,” the Coast Guard posted on social media.

“The remaining seven people are believed to be inside the aircraft but are currently inaccessible due to the condition of the plane.”

Nome’s volunteer fire department, which had scrambled in the search for the plane, said on Facebook it was helping with recovery.

“The Nome Search and Rescue Team is spooling up with assistance from the Alaska Air National Guard with recovery efforts,” a post said.

“From reports we have received, the crash was not survivable. Our thoughts are with the families at this time.”

The privately operated plane, with nine passengers and one pilot on board, was reported overdue on Thursday on a flight from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska state police said.

The two cities are located roughly 150 miles apart across the Norton Sound, on the state’s west coast.

According to publicly available information, the plane’s last known position was over the water around 40 minutes after takeoff.

The crash is the latest incident in a string of aviation disasters in the United States.

On January 30, a passenger jet collided in midair with a US Army helicopter in Washington, killing all 67 people aboard both aircraft.

The disaster was followed closely by the crash of a medical plane into a busy Philadelphia neighbourhood, killing seven and injuring 19.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

A year later
Updated 08 Feb, 2025

A year later

A war of egos has been fought between a handful of individuals at the cost of the well-being of millions of ordinary Pakistanis.
Wheat decision
08 Feb, 2025

Wheat decision

THE federal decision to stop setting the minimum support price for wheat and cease the staple’s procurement...
Dhanmondi attack
08 Feb, 2025

Dhanmondi attack

HISTORY has shown that unless states deliver development and equal rights to all, disenfranchised people can target...
Depopulating Gaza
Updated 07 Feb, 2025

Depopulating Gaza

The least feasible "solution" is the Trumpian plan for Gaza’s ethnic cleansing and occupation, which is a non-starter.
‘Pause’ in US aid
07 Feb, 2025

‘Pause’ in US aid

THE impact of the Trump administration’s decision to ‘pause’ all US foreign aid programmes, especially those...
Mobilising opposition
07 Feb, 2025

Mobilising opposition

POLITICS makes strange bedfellows. There has not, for quite some time, been a guest list as intriguing as the one...