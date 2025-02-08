3 terrorists killed; FC soldier injured in KP

NORTH WAZIRISTAN / LAKKI MARWAT: Secu­rity forces killed three burqa-clad terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, the military’s media wing said on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Ser­vices Public Relations (ISPR), troops acted on intelligence reports rega­rding terrorist activity in the region on the night bet­ween Thursday and Friday.

It said that troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and gunned down three burqa-clad terrorists who were trying to escape.

The security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from the killed militants, who remained actively invol­ved in numerous militant activities in the area.

The statement said that a sanitisation operation was being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

Local sources said that one of the slain militants was an Afghan national, wanted in several attacks on security forces. They added that the militants were travelling in a car when they refused to stop at a checkpoint in Ghonda and opened fire on security personnel, also hurling grenades. Troops retaliated, killing all three attackers.

Police repel terror attack

Police foiled a militant attack on a checkpoint in the Fatehkhel area of Bannu late Thursday night, officials said on Friday.

According to police, unknown assailants launched the attack using light and heavy weapons, attempting to seize control of the checkpoint. However, alert police officers repelled the attack, forcing the militants to retreat.

“The attackers suffered casualties but managed to evacuate their injured accomplices,” an official said, adding that hand grenades and ammunition were recovered from the scene. Bloodstains were also found at the site, indicating injured militants.

Bannu District Police Officer (DPO) Ziauddin Ahmed visited the checkpoint and commended the police personnel for their swift response. He also announced cash rewards and appreciation certificates for their bravery.

The attack was the second terror incident targeting police in Bannu within three days.

FC soldier injured

In Lakki Marwat, a Frontier Corps (FC) soldier was injured in a targeted attack by suspected Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants in the Wanda Amir area, officials said on Friday.

The injured soldier, Najibullah, was shot and wounded while on leave in his hometown Achukhel.

“I was sitting in a guest room with a friend when three masked gunmen entered and demanded to know my identity,” Najibullah told police.

The assailants attempted to abduct him, but he managed to break free and flee, at which point they opened fire. He was hit by a bullet but escaped by jumping over walls of nearby houses.

Police have launched an investigation into the attack.

Separately, police arrested eight armed suspects posing as government officials and seized weapons, ammunition and vehicles from them during a routine patrol on Jaman Road, officials said on Friday.

According to Cantonment police, a team led by SHO Damsaz Khan stopped two suspicious Vigo pickup trucks. The armed men claimed to be government personnel but failed to provide official identification or legal documents for their weapons.

Police seized arms, wireless communication sets and two vehicles, and registered a case under relevant sections of the law.

Published in Dawn, February 8th, 2025