PM calls for meaningful talks on Kashmir issue

• Urges India to move beyond Aug 5, 2019, mindset

• Addresses AJK Assembly as nation observes Solidarity Day

• COAS reaffirms military’s commitment to Kashmir cause

MUZAFFARABAD: As people across the country came together in various ways to express solidarity with the struggling people of India-held Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged Delhi to move beyond the mindset of Aug 5, 2019, and engage in a meaningful and result-oriented dialogue to fulfil its commitments to the Kashmiris and the world regarding the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions.

“We have always adhered to the principle of peaceful coexistence with our neighbours. We want all disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir, to be resolved through peaceful means based on democratic and diplomatic principles. This is essential for the development and prosperity of billions of people living in this region,” the prime minister said in his address to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly, presided over by Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar.

The session was among a slew of activities held across the country as well as in many other parts of the world to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, a yearly national feature to manifest support for the Kashmiris fighting Indian occupation of their motherland with dauntless bravery.

After landing in Muzaffarabad, PM Shehbaz first visited a grand Martyrs’ Monument, where he was also joined by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Syed Asim Munir. Both laid floral wreaths at the monument and observed a one-minute silence to pay homage to the fallen heroes of the Kashmir freedom movement.

While the prime minister drove to the Legislative Assembly, the army chief went to a nearby military installation where he interacted with a select group of notables and veterans.

Earlier in the day, symbolic human chains were formed at key points linking AJK and Pakistan, including Kohala and Bararkot in the Muzaffarabad division, Azad Pattan and Tain Dhalkot in the Poonch division, and Mangla and Holar in the Mirpur division.

In Kohala, cabinet member Bilal Yasin from Punjab and MPA Dr Ashok Kumar from Balochistan were also among the attendees.

In Muzaffarabad, a friendly cricket match between Srinagar Eleven and Jammu Eleven was held at Narul Stadium, with former Pakistan captain Shahid Khan Afridi as the chief guest.

Elsewhere, rallies, demonstrations, public meetings and seminars were held in almost all towns and cities, including areas along the Line of Control (LoC), to send a loud message of solidarity and support across the divide.

“I have come as a representative of Pakistan’s 240 million people to assure you that we stand shoulder to shoulder with you in your struggle until the blood spilt in the valley secures your freedom,” PM Shehbaz said in his speech to the AJK Assembly.

He warned India against the misconception that it could strip Kashmiris of their identity or displace them from their homeland through draconian, oppressive and fascist laws.

“The issue will not be resolved by spilling Kashmiri blood, demolishing their homes, carrying out extrajudicial killings, martyring children, torturing and imprisoning leaders, or turning occupied Kashmir into a massive military garrison,” he said.

He asserted that the democratic rights of the people of occupied Palestine and Kashmir were supported by democratic nations, institutions, organisations and people worldwide, as well as by international laws and principles.

“There cannot be different standards for justice, democracy, and the enforcement of international law. This is the demand of justice, democracy, and international law, as well as of humanity, for which we will continue to raise our voice on every global forum,” he affirmed.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also made it clear that Pakistan’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

“Our pursuit of peace is rooted in the enlightened principles of our faith, the democratic ideology of our forefathers, and the strength of our system. Pakistan is a nuclear-armed state with a highly skilled and professional military that serves as an unbreakable shield for national security,” he said.

“From the creation of Pakistan to the present day, we have always responded decisively to acts of aggression,” he added, citing Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav and captured pilot Abhinandan as living testimonies to Pakistan’s military prowess.

He warned that, if necessary, Pakistan would use its full strength to safeguard its national interests without hesitation.

Earlier, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq and Leader of the Opposition Khawaja Farooq Ahmed also spoke and thanked the government and people of Pakistan for standing by the Kashmiris through thick and thin.

According to a press release by ISPR, the military’s media affairs wing, the COAS reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s commitment to national defence, making it clear that any act of aggression would be met with a decisive response.

During his interaction with notables, who included former AJK premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas, he reaffirmed that Pakistan would always stand by the Kashmiris in their just and legitimate cause against state-sponsored repression and oppression.

“Without any doubt, Kashmir will be free one day and part of Pakistan as per the free will and destiny of the people of Kashmir,” he said.

GB expresses solidarity

In Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir Solidarity Day was observed with rallies, resolutions and public demonstrations. The GB Assembly unanimously passed a resolution reaffirming the region’s unwavering support for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

Rallies were held in Skardu, Gilgit, Ghizer, Hunza, Nagar, Astore, Shigar, Kharmang and Ghanche, with banners displayed across buildings and streets highlighting the plight of Kashmiris.

The main rally in Gilgit, which began at Aga Khan Shahi Polo Ground and passed through Raja Bazar before culminating at Etihad Chowk, saw participation from ministers, opposition and treasury members, government officials and activists from various political and religious groups.

Jamil Nagri in Gilgit also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, February 6th, 2025