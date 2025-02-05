Oil sales rise 8pc, fertiliser demand plunges

KARACHI: The country’s oil sales rose eight per cent to 1.38 million tonnes in January from 1.28m tonnes in December 2024 while it remained static year-on-year.

During 7MFY25, oil sales grew by 4pc to 9.41m tonnes from 9.07m tonnes in the same period last year.

Positive macroeconomic indicators, easing oil prices and a drop in smuggling led to improved demand for petrol and diesel.

At the same time, rising trends in automobile, two and three-wheeler sales also played a crucial role in boosting petroleum sales.

Petrol sales rose by 10pc month-on-month and 1pc year-on-year during January to 0.62m tonnes, while it increased 5pc to 4.37m tonnes during 7MFY25 from 4.18m tonnes in the same period last year.

High-speed diesel (HSD) sales crawled up by 5pc month-on-month to 0.60m tonnes and 17pc year-on-year, while the sales grew 11pc to 4.06m tonnes during 7MFY25 from 3.36m tonnes a year ago.

Furnace oil (FO) sales swelled by 40pc month-on-month to 0.06m tonnes in January, but it plunged 68pc year-on-year. However, FO sales during 7MFY25 tumbled 46pc to 0.41m tonnes from 0.75m tonnes in the same period last year.

Fertiliser sales fall

Urea sales clocked in at 446,000 tonnes in January, down 27pc year-on-year.

According to Topline Securities, on a month-on-month basis, urea sales had declined by 55pc due to the high base of last month and seasonality factor. This is likely to take the closing inventory of urea to around 454,000 tonnes in January, up from 360,000 tonnes in December 2024.

Total DAP sales in January 2025 was around 63,000 tonnes, down 6pc year-on-year and 54pc month-on-month. Closing inventory of DAP stood at 141,000 tonnes in January compared to 102,000 tonnes in December 2024 and 72,000 tonnes in January 2024.

