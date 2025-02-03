E-Paper | February 03, 2025

FIR ordered against cop for torturing Muslims in 2020 Delhi riots

Our Correspondent Published February 3, 2025 Updated February 3, 2025 09:58am

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has directed that an FIR be registered against a former SHO of the Jyoti Nagar police station for his alleged role in an incident during riots when police personnel were captured on video assaulting Muslim men and forcing them to sing the national anthem and Vande Mataram and to chant Jai Shri Ram.

“FIR be registered under sections 295-A/323/342/506 IPC against the SHO PS Jyoti Nagar (Mr Tomar) who was holding the said post in February-March 2020,” the court directed Magistrate Udbhav Kumar Jain of Karkardooma Court, reported Bar and Bench.

The offences mentioned against the officer include wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, hurt, and religious insult under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Current SHO is directed to depute a responsible officer not below the rank of Inspector to conduct investigation in the present matter and role of other unknown police officials involved in the commission of alleged offences,” added the court directive.

According to the complaint filed by one Mohammed Waseem, he had stepped out of his house on Feb 24, 2020, in search of his mother during the fraught situation and allegedly saw BJP leader Kapil Mishra leading an unlawful assembly and shooting at people.

He also allegedly saw policemen supporting Kapil Mishra and others.

Waseem alleged that some police personnel, under instructions from the SHO, threw the complainant along with a few other injured people and assaulted them. They also made the complainant and others chant slogans like Jai Shri Ram and Vande Mataram.

The SHO later allegedly forced Waseem and his father to sign a paper carrying content not written by him and to make statements to the media under the SHO’s directions.

“Clearly, the SHO PS Jyoti Nagar, Mr Tomar (complete name with post not provided) and other unknown police officials engaged themselves in hate crimes against the complainant/victim and they cannot be protected under the garb of sanction as alleged offences committed by them cannot be said to have been committed while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of their official duty,” the court added.

Published in Dawn, February 3rd, 2025

Indian Muslims
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram fragility
Updated 03 Feb, 2025

Kurram fragility

JUST as the people of Kurram began to see some relief in the form of convoys laden with essentials reaching...
Inheritance denied
03 Feb, 2025

Inheritance denied

PAKISTAN’s heritage — from the Hindu Kush range to the Indus banks and delta — is a testament to the richness...
Captive shift
03 Feb, 2025

Captive shift

THE objective of the Power Division’s directive to the public distribution companies, including K-Electric, to ...
Absent justice
Updated 02 Feb, 2025

Absent justice

If the senior-most judges are so helpless, what hope does the common citizen have?
Out of tune
Updated 02 Feb, 2025

Out of tune

Constitutional assurances of freedom to practise faith and protection of life and liberty for all citizens ring hollow for many of Pakistan’s religious minorities.
Vanishing lifeline
02 Feb, 2025

Vanishing lifeline

AS the world marks Wetlands Day, Pakistan’s critical ecosystems find themselves in an unenviable position. The...