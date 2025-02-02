Portuguese envoy reviews bilateral trade

GUJRAT: Portuguese ambassador Frederico Silva says the balance of bilateral trade between Portugal and Pakistan has been in favour of the latter as its export volume to his country stood at around $430 million in the previous fiscal year whereas its imports from Portugal remained at around $35m.

He made these remarks while speaking to the local business fraternity at the Gujrat Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GtCCI) on Saturday.

GtCCI President Bau Muneer, Ahmed Hassan Mattu, Khawar Rafique, Ali Ansar Ghuman, Masood Qamar and others also spoke.

Mr Silva said Pakistan had been exporting rice, leather garments, surgical instruments, textile products and other items to Portugal whereas his country had been exporting machinery, paper, scrap and cork to Pakistan as the balance of trade was 80pc in favour of Pakistan.

He said the Portugal’s cork had been one of the best in the world that was being used in manufacturing cricket ball whereas his country had been a tourist destination and the number of tourists visiting it annually was three times higher than its own population.

He said Pakistanis settled in his country included students, workers and businessmen.

Published in Dawn, February 2nd, 2025