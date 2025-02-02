Sadiqabad AC caught puncturing vehicle tyres

RAHIM YAR KHAN: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khurram Parvez has ordered an inquiry into the actions of Sadiqabad Municipal Committee (MC) employees after a viral video surfaced on social media.

The video showed four MC employees, under the supervision of Sadiqabad Assistant Commissioner (AC) Raashid Iqbal Maywati, puncturing the tyres of cars, rickshaws and motorcycles on various roads in Sadiqabad.

In the video, the AC can be seen leaving his official vehicle and instructing the MC employees to puncture the tyres of cars, despite the drivers being present in the vehicles, parked along or on the roads.

Following his orders, the employees used bodkins to puncture all the tyres of some cars. Later, the AC directed the employees to puncture the tyres of motorcycles parked outside a commercial centre, as well as a rickshaw and a loader.

DC orders probe

The public criticised the district administration, questioning which law permitted an AC to damage vehicles under the guise of an anti-encroachment operation.

Markazi Anjuman Taajran General Secretary Mian Ihsanul Haq Asad condemned the incident in a press release.

He said the tehsil administration not only humiliated the citizens but also caused them mental anguish and financial loss by puncturing the tyres of vehicles with drivers sitting inside. He warned that Anjuman Taajran reserved the right to take legal action.

In response, the deputy director of public relations issued a handout stating that DC Khuram Parvez had designated Additional Deputy Commissioner General Irfan Anwar as the inquiry officer.

ADCG Anwar initiated the inquiry after suspending an MC employee involved in the incident. He also expressed disapproval of the officers’ irresponsible actions, saying they had been reprimanded.

ADCG further assured that vehicle owners would be compensated after the inquiry.

However, citizens of Sadiqabad criticised the district administration for allegedly sparing the AC and certain favoured employees involved in the incident.

