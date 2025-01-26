Imran alleges flaws, bias in £190m graft case verdict

• Appeal calls for overturning his conviction

• Accuses NAB of withholding critical evidence, failing to present witnesses from NCA

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has raised multiple objections to the verdict that convicted him in the £190 million corruption case, citing significant procedural flaws, mishandling of evidence and allegations of political victimisation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The appeal calls for his conviction and 14-year sentence to be overturned, emphasising the lack of credible evidence and procedural lapses.

Mr Khan’s legal team, headed by Barrister Salman Safdar, highlighted critical points in the appeal, including the findings of the UK Court of Appeal’s judgement dated Nov 26, 2021.

The judgement, delivered by Lady Justice Nicola Davies, Lord Justice Nugee and Lord Justice Snowden, clarified that the funds at the centre of the controversy were neither proceeds of crime nor linked to any illegal activity.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) in the UK had agreed to a £190m settlement with property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain, specifying that the funds would be transferred to Pakistan’s Supreme Court account as part of a legal framework, the appeal stated.

Mr Khan’s appeal accuses NAB of withholding critical evidence and failing to present witnesses from the NCA or relevant documents to substantiate its claims. His legal team pointed out the NAB’s earlier closure of the case in 2020, following the NCA’s settlement agreement, and argued that the reopening of the investigation in 2023 was done in bad faith and for political reasons.

The appeal also contested the validity of a purported confidentiality deed presented by the prosecution. Mr Khan’s lawyers argued that the document was unverified, with no forensic analysis conducted to determine its authenticity. They further asserted that the document was merely procedural, with no evidence linking it to any criminal activity.

Mr Khan’s lawyers emphasised that no personal financial gain had been established. The funds allegedly connected to the case were deposited in the account of Al-Qadir University Trust, a legally registered trust promoting education.

“The prosecution’s own evidence confirms that no donations or monetary benefits were received personally by Imran Khan or his wife,” the appeal said.

The defence also criticised the trial court for ignoring key evidence and procedural safeguards. “The trial court failed to properly evaluate critical evidence, including testimony from prosecution witnesses and official documents, which directly refute the allegations of misuse of authority,” the appeal read.

Mr Khan accused NAB of pursuing a politically motivated agenda, claiming the bureau selectively targeted him while excluding several individuals implicated in the case. “The prosecution deliberately avoided implicating six other key accused individuals, raising serious concerns about the fairness and integrity of the investigation,” his appeal stated.

Bushra Bibi, convicted and sentenced to seven years imprisonment in the case, contended that the case against her was politically motivated and unsupported by substantive evidence.

In her appeal, Bushra Bibi argued that the prosecution failed to establish her alleged role in aiding and abetting her husband or her involvement in the affairs of Al-Qadir University Trust.

The testimony of the Chief Financial Officer (PW-5), she emphasised, clearly exonerated her, confirming that neither she nor her husband benefited financially from the trust or any related transactions.

Published in Dawn, January 26th, 2025