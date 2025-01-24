E-Paper | January 24, 2025

SBP reserves fall $276m

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published January 24, 2025 Updated January 24, 2025 08:30am

KARACHI: The foreign exchange reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) declined $276 million to $11.448 billion during the week ended on Jan 17 due to external debt repayments, reported the central bank on Thursday.

Finance Minister Mohammad Aurangzeb said in Davos that Pakis­tan had agreed terms for a $1bn loan with two Middle Eastern banks at 6 to 7pc interest rate.

The country is in a problematic situation regarding debt servicing despite the rollover of loans by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. The country’s economic team desperately struggles to secure a debt rollover from China.

Mr Aurangzeb said it would be a short-term loan from the two Middle Eastern banks. However, borrowing at commercial rates would further bring the country’s external account under pressure.

Besides, the profit repatriation by multinationals surged 114pc to $1.215bn during the first six mon­ths of the current fiscal FY25 against $568m in the same period of last year.

The country’s overall reserves fell by $261m to $16.189bn, including the commercial bank’s holdings, which rose by $14m to $4.70bn during the week under review.

Published in Dawn, January 24th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Digital dragnet
24 Jan, 2025

Digital dragnet

The Pakistani state must stop inflicting wounds on itself and learn to resolve its internal issues through social and political means.
USC closure
24 Jan, 2025

USC closure

THE PML-N government seems to have finally firmed up its mind on the future of the Utility Stores. The cabinet has...
Hindu exodus
24 Jan, 2025

Hindu exodus

THE vision of this country’s founding father was that of a Muslim-majority state where members of all religious...
A dying light
Updated 23 Jan, 2025

A dying light

Objections to the 26th Amendment must be settled quickly for the Supreme Court's sake.
Controversial canals
23 Jan, 2025

Controversial canals

THE Punjab government’s contentious plans to build new canals to facilitate corporate farming in the province ...
Killjoys
23 Jan, 2025

Killjoys

THE skies over Lahore have fallen silent. Punjab’s latest legislation banning kite flying represents a troubling...