Trial to open into stabbing spree that killed 3 girls, sparked UK far-right riots

The trial of a teenager accused of killing three young girls in a stabbing spree last year that sparked the UK’s most violent riots in a decade is set to begin on Monday.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, is due to stand trial at Liverpool Crown Court, accused of murdering three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class last year in Southport, northwest England.

Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, and Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, were killed in the attack in the seaside resort near Liverpool on July 29, 2024.

Ten others were injured, including eight children, in one of the country’s worst mass stabbings in years.

Rudakubana faces a total of 16 charges, including three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and one count of possessing a blade days after the attack.

The trial is expected to last four weeks, after pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf.

The stabbings sent shock waves across the UK, triggering unrest and riots in more than a dozen English and Northern Irish towns and cities, including in Southport and Liverpool.

Authorities blamed far-right agitators for fuelling violence, including by sharing misinformation claiming the alleged attacker was a Muslim asylum seeker.

The unrest, which lasted several days, saw far-right rioters attack police, shops, hotels housing asylum seekers and mosques, with hundreds of participants subsequently arrested and charged.

Rudakubana was born in Wales to parents of Rwandan origin, and lived in Banks, a village northeast of Southport.

Despite being 17 years old at the time, restrictions on reporting Rudakubana’s name were lifted in August due to concerns over the spread of misinformation.

“Continuing to prevent the full reporting has the disadvantage of allowing others to spread misinformation, in a vacuum,” judge Andrew Menary said as he lifted the restrictions.

Tributes

Taylor Swift, then in the middle of her Eras tour, wrote on Instagram that she “was completely in shock” the day after the attack on the dance class at the start of the school holidays.

The pop star reportedly met two of the survivors of the attack during her August shows in London.

The UK’s head of state King Charles III also travelled to Southport in August to meet with survivors, inspecting a sea of floral tributes laid outside the city’s town hall.

And Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Prince William visited Southport in October “to show support to the local community,” Kensington Palace said. It was their first joint public engagement since Kate ended a course of chemotherapy for cancer.

In October, the suspect was charged with two additional offences in relation to evidence obtained “during searches of Axel Rudakubana’s home address” following the attack, the Crown Prosecution Services (CPS), which brings public prosecutions, said.

The charges were for the “production of a biological toxin, namely ricin”, and “possessing information … likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism”.

The terrorism offence related to suspicion of possessing an Al-Qaeda training manual, although the attack was not treated as a terrorist incident.

Following speculation on social media related to policing decisions in the case, Chief Constable Serena Kennedy said she realised the added charges could trigger fresh rumours.

“We would strongly advise caution against anyone speculating as to motivation in this case,” Kennedy was quoted as saying.

She urged people to be patient and “don’t believe everything you read on social media”.

Rudakubana has appeared in several hearings since the attack, often wearing a grey sweatshirt, and refusing to speak in all of them.

In the last hearing in December, he appeared via videolink at Liverpool Crown Court from high-security Belmarsh prison, in southeast London.

The Attorney General and Merseyside police have warned the press and public against publishing any material that risks prejudicing the trial.