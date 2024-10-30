Suspect in Southport stabbing that killed 3 girls refuses to speak in court

The teenage suspect in the knife killing of three young girls in July that sparked anti-immigration riots refused to speak on Wednesday as he appeared in court to face new charges.

Axel Rudakubana, 18, held his sweater over the bottom half of his face while appearing by video from a London prison for a brief hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

He did not respond when asked to confirm his name, and a security officer with him at the prison told the court that he had chosen not to speak.

His lawyer, Stan Reiz, said: “Mr Rudakubana has remained silent at previous hearings as well.

“For reasons of his own he has chosen not to answer the question.” Rudakubana was in court to face the additional offences of production of a biological toxin, Ricin, and possession of information that could be used in an act of terrorism.

He has already been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a knife over the July 29 stabbings which killed three young girls at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport, northwest England.

Judge Paul Goldspring ordered that Rudakubana remain in custody before a full trial at Liverpool Crown Court.

The trial has already been scheduled to start in January.

Announcing the two new charges, police stressed that the knife rampage, which also injured 10 others, has not been declared a terror act.

The new charges relate to evidence obtained by police during searches of Rudakubana’s home following the attack, according to the force.

“For a matter to be declared a terrorist incident, motivation would need to be established,” said Merseyside Police chief constable Serena Kennedy.

“We would strongly advise caution against anyone speculating as to motivation in this case,” she added, adding that “a fair trial” must be ensured.

The stabbings sparked a week of unrest and riots in more than a dozen English and Northern Irish towns and cities.

Authorities have blamed far-right agitators for fuelling the violence, including by sharing misinformation about the identity of the alleged attacker.