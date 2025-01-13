PTI, govt talks may overshadow NA session

ISLAMABAD: The government-PTI third round of talks is likely to overshadow the fresh sessions of both houses of parliament summoned by the president for Monday and Tuesday, respectively.

The NA session will commence on Monday at 5pm, while the Senate session is set to begin on Jan 14 at 4pm.

After meeting with PTI jailed founder Imran Khan on Sunday, the PTI negotiation team will meet NA Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday to present party’s demands in writing to the speaker before the session begins.

The PTI demands are expected to be echoed in the lower house, and most of the session will focus on the talks issue. The next round of talks will depend on the government’s response to PTI’s demands in parliament.

The NA agenda includes addressing human trafficking issues, introducing bills to amend human rights and women’s rights acts, and discussing the implementation of NFC Award.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar introduce three bills — a bill to amend the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2025, a bill to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act,2O25 and the third bill to amend the National Commission on the Status of Women Act,2O25.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will lay before the National Assembly the second biannual report on monitoring of the implementation of NFC Award for the period from January to June 2022.

The law minister will also introduce a motion expressing gratitude to the President of Pakistan for his address to both houses.

Additionally, Sahibzada Sibghatullah in a calling attention notice will invite attention of the Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to a matter of urgent public importance regarding the failure of private teaching hospitals, particularly trust hospitals, in lslamabad to provide free or subsidised medical treatment to needy individuals as required by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council.

Published in Dawn, January 13th, 2025