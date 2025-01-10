E-Paper | January 10, 2025

Islamabad court approves bail for 153 PTI workers involved in D-Chowk protest

Tahir Naseer Published January 10, 2025 Updated January 10, 2025 04:08pm

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Friday approved the bail of 153 PTI workers who were arrested on November 26 when law enforcement agencies carried out a crackdown on protesters at Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

On Nov 13, Imran issued a “final call” for nationwide protests on Nov 24, demanding the restoration of the PTI’s electoral mandate, the release of detained party members, and the reversal of the 26th Amendment which he said had strengthened a “dictatorial regime”.

In the wake of the protest, human rights organisation Amnesty International demanded a transparent investigation of the state’s “deadly crackdown” to disperse PTI supporters from D-Chowk.

Numerous PTI workers were arrested in the ensuing crackdown while multiple cases were filed against the party leadership and supporters. According to the federal capital’s police chief, more than 1,400 suspects had been arrested by the Islamabad and Rawalpindi police.

On January 3, an Islamabad ATC granted post-arrest bail to 250 PTI arrested on Nov 26, while on January 6, as many as 192 PTI workers, who were detained in Jhelum district jail, were released after their bail petitions were accepted by an ATC in Islamabad.

During today’s hearing, which was presided over by ATC Judge Abual Has­nat Mohammad Zulqar­nain, the petitions of 177 PTI workers were heard.

Subsequently, bail was granted to 153 PTI workers, while the court rejected the bail pleas of 24 workers. Four lawyers presented arguments on behalf of the PTI workers, namely Sardar Masroof Khan, Mirza Aslam Baig, Fataullah Burki, and Murtaza Turi.

Of the 48 workers whose cases were registered at the Karachi Company Police Station, bail was granted to 43 workers while the cases of five were dismissed.

The cases of seven workers were registered at the Tarnol Police Station, of which two were granted bail, while the cases of five were rejected.

Ten cases were registered at the I-9 Police Station, of which nine workers were granted bail and the case of one was rejected.

At the Kohsar Police Station, case no 1033 was registered, and 28 of the arrested were granted bail while the applications of five were rejected.

Of the eight cases registered at the Ramna Police Station, three workers were granted bail while the applications of five were rejected.

All 25 workers whose cases were registered at the Secretariat Police Station were granted bail.

Of the 45 cases registered at the Margalla Police Station, 42 workers were granted bail while the applications of three were rejected.

The bail of one worker registered at the Kohsar Police Station under Case 1032, was accepted.

The court granted bail to all workers against Rs5,000 bonds.

PTI's Final Call protest
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

E-governance
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

E-governance

Wishing for a viable e-governance system seems like a pipe dream when stable internet connectivity is not guaranteed.
Khuzdar rampage
Updated 10 Jan, 2025

Khuzdar rampage

Authorities must explain how terrorists were able to commandeer the area for eight hours.
Beyond wheelchairs
10 Jan, 2025

Beyond wheelchairs

THE KP government’s Rs370m assistance programme for persons with disabilities is a positive step, not only in ...
Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...