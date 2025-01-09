Gujranwala sisters set father on fire after alleged rape: police

Two teenage sisters were arrested in Gujranwala for killing their father by setting him on fire in revenge for rape, police said on Wednesday.

The father was attacked on January 1 and taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

“The girls said that they decided amongst themselves to find a ‘permanent solution’,” Rizwan Tariq, a senior police official in the city, told AFP.

They then took petrol from a motorcycle and set their father on fire as he slept, he added. The pair, who are step-sisters, said their father had been raping the eldest girl for a year and had twice attempted to rape the younger girl.

Their mothers — who are both married to the man — knew about the abuse but did not know of the revenge plan.

AFP has not named the man to protect the identities of the girls, one of whom is from a previous marriage.

One of the wives has also been arrested while the second is being questioned.

“We expect to present them before the court in a few days, as soon as we finish the investigation,” Tariq added.

FIR

According to a first information report (FIR) dated Jan 1, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant received a call on Jan 1 at around 5am informing that her brother had been severely burned and transferred to Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital.

Both of the man’s wives and his two daughters were living in the same house, according to the FIR.

The complainant accused the women suspects of collusion under a “well-planned conspiracy” where they drugged the victim, tied him to a bed and set him on fire after pouring petrol on him.

The daughters have confessed to the crime in an audio file available with the complainant, the report added.