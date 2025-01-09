E-Paper | January 09, 2025

Gujranwala sisters set father on fire after alleged rape: police

AFP | Iqbal Mirza Published January 9, 2025 Updated January 9, 2025 02:30pm

Two teenage sisters were arrested in Gujranwala for killing their father by setting him on fire in revenge for rape, police said on Wednesday.

The father was attacked on January 1 and taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

“The girls said that they decided amongst themselves to find a ‘permanent solution’,” Rizwan Tariq, a senior police official in the city, told AFP.

They then took petrol from a motorcycle and set their father on fire as he slept, he added. The pair, who are step-sisters, said their father had been raping the eldest girl for a year and had twice attempted to rape the younger girl.

Their mothers — who are both married to the man — knew about the abuse but did not know of the revenge plan.

AFP has not named the man to protect the identities of the girls, one of whom is from a previous marriage.

One of the wives has also been arrested while the second is being questioned.

“We expect to present them before the court in a few days, as soon as we finish the investigation,” Tariq added.

FIR

According to a first information report (FIR) dated Jan 1, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, the complainant received a call on Jan 1 at around 5am informing that her brother had been severely burned and transferred to Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital.

Both of the man’s wives and his two daughters were living in the same house, according to the FIR.

The complainant accused the women suspects of collusion under a “well-planned conspiracy” where they drugged the victim, tied him to a bed and set him on fire after pouring petrol on him.

The daughters have confessed to the crime in an audio file available with the complainant, the report added.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Taking cover
Updated 09 Jan, 2025

Taking cover

IT is unfortunate that, instead of taking ownership of important decisions, our officials usually seem keener to ...
A living hell
09 Jan, 2025

A living hell

WHAT Donald Trump does domestically when he enters the White House in just under two weeks is frankly the American...
A right denied
09 Jan, 2025

A right denied

DESPITE citizens possessing the constitutional and legal right to access it, federal ministries are failing to...
Closed doors
Updated 08 Jan, 2025

Closed doors

The nation’s fate has been decided through secret deals for too long, with the result that the citizenry has become increasingly alienated from the state.
Debt burden
08 Jan, 2025

Debt burden

THE federal government’s total debt stock soared by above 11pc year-over-year to Rs70.4tr at the end of November,...
GB power crisis
08 Jan, 2025

GB power crisis

MASS protests are not a novelty in Pakistan, and when the state refuses to listen through the available channels —...