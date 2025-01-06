E-Paper | January 06, 2025

Tag Heuer replaces Rolex as official timekeeper of F1

Published January 6, 2025 Updated January 6, 2025 05:03pm

Tag Heuer will replace Rolex as Formula One’s official timekeeper this season as part of a new 10-year partnership with French luxury giant LVMH, the Liberty Media-owned sport announced on Monday.

Previously the F1 timekeeper from 1992 to 2003, the brand will have a significant presence at the season’s 24 races with trackside branding and activations.

High-end Swiss watchmaker Rolex had been a partner to Formula One since 2013.

“I am delighted to welcome TAG Heuer as the official timekeeper of Formula One as they start the next stage of their long history in our sport,” said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali in a statement.

Tag Heuer was the first watch brand to sponsor a Formula One team, joining forces with Ferrari in 1971 before a 30-year partnership with McLaren from 1985-2015. The brand then sponsored Red Bull from 2016.

LVMH’s sponsorship deal with Formula One, announced last October and valued at slightly more than $100 million a year over a decade, also covers its Louis Vuitton and Moet Hennessy brands.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poll petitions’ delay
Updated 06 Jan, 2025

Poll petitions’ delay

THOUGH electoral transparency and justice are essential for the health of any democracy, the relevant quarters in...
Migration racket
06 Jan, 2025

Migration racket

A KEY part of dismantling human smuggling and illegal migration rackets in the country — along with busting the...
Power planning
06 Jan, 2025

Power planning

THE National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, the power sector regulator, has rightly blamed poor planning for...
Confused state
Updated 05 Jan, 2025

Confused state

WHEN it comes to combatting violent terrorism, the state’s efforts seem to be suffering from a lack of focus. The...
Born into hunger
05 Jan, 2025

Born into hunger

OVER 18.2 million children — 35 every minute — were born into hunger in 2024, with Pakistan accounting for 1.4m...
Tourism triumph
05 Jan, 2025

Tourism triumph

THE inclusion of Gilgit-Baltistan in CNN’s list of top 25 destinations to visit in 2025 is a proud moment for...