E-Paper | January 04, 2025

Republicans re-elect Johnson as US House speaker despite dissent

Reuters Published January 4, 2025 Updated January 4, 2025 08:42am

WASHINGTON: House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson was re-elected to the chamber’s top job on Friday by a razor-thin margin that highlighted potential fissures among president-elect Donald Trump’s Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Johnson appeared to initially fall short of the majority he needed to retain his job in a roll-call vote that lasted nearly two hours, but two Republican opponents switched their votes to support him after lengthy negotiations. He won re-election with 218 votes — the minimum number needed.

Republicans control the chamber by a razor-thin 219-215 majority.

The vote was an early test of the party’s ability to hang together as it advances Trump’s agenda of tax cuts and border enforcement. It also tested Trump’s clout on Capitol Hill, where a handful of Republicans have shown a willingness to defy him.

House Republicans have been racked by internal divisions over the last two years. Johnson was elevated to speaker after the party ousted his predecessor Kevin McCarthy in the middle of his term.

Members of Congress milled around the chamber for more than half an hour after voting had concluded, while Mike Johnson and his lieutenants could be seen trying to persuade the holdouts.

It was not immediately clear what led Representatives Ralph Norman and Keith Self to change their minds and vote for Johnson after first voting against him. Another six Republicans had initially declined to vote at all before casting ballots for Johnson.

Representative Thomas Massie, a vocal opponent of Johnson who has long been a thorn in the side of his party’s leadership, was the lone Republican to vote against him.

A photographer captured an image of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who voted for Johnson, talking on her iPhone with the name Susie Wiles — Trump’s incoming chief of staff — visible on the screen.

The House went through 15 rounds of voting over four days in 2023 before electing McCarthy speaker.

Launched out of turmoil

The mild-mannered Louisiana representative, 52, was vaulted from obscurity into one of Washington’s most powerful jobs during three weeks of turmoil in Oct 2023, when Republicans forced out McCarthy and struggled to agree on a successor. The conservative Christian lawyer emerged as a consensus pick, but has since struggled to keep his party unified.

He has sought to build a close relationship with Trump, who endorsed him on Monday following weeks of uncertainty.

“A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party,” Trump posted online on Friday.

In a role that is second in line to the presidency after the vice president, Johnson will have a big job ahead. In addition to taking on Trump’s sweeping legislative agenda, Congress will need to address the nation’s debt ceiling later this year.

Mike Johnson’s 219-215 Republican majority is likely to narrow even further, at least temporarily, if the Senate confirms two Republican lawmakers to positions in Trump’s administration.

Trump has nominated Elise Stefanik to serve as ambassador to the United Nations and Mike Waltz to serve as his national security adviser. Another seat is vacant, as Republican Matt Gaetz resigned from Congress when he was nominated to serve as Trump’s attorney general. Gaetz withdrew from that position as well in the face of allegations of sexual misconduct.

All three seats, which represent solidly Republican districts, are due to be filled in special elections later this year.

With the federal government already more than $36 trillion in debt, many congressional Republicans are expected to demand significant spending cuts.

Republicans were also sworn into their new 53-47 Senate majority on Friday with Senator John Thune as their new leader, succeeding long-serving Senator Mitch McConnell, who is stepping aside from leadership but remaining in office.

Published in Dawn, January 4th, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Falling temperatures
Updated 04 Jan, 2025

Falling temperatures

Vitally important for stakeholders to acknowledge, understand politicians can still challenge opposing parties’ narratives without also being in a constant state of war with each other.
Agriculture census
04 Jan, 2025

Agriculture census

ACCURATE information relating to agricultural activities is vital for data-driven future planning, policymaking, as...
Biometrics for kids
04 Jan, 2025

Biometrics for kids

ALTHOUGH the move has caused a panic among weary parents mortified at the thought of carting their children to Nadra...
Kurram peace deal
03 Jan, 2025

Kurram peace deal

It is the state’s responsibility to ensure that people of all sects can travel to and from the district without fear.
Pension reform
03 Jan, 2025

Pension reform

THE federal government has finally implemented several parametric reforms introduced in the last two budgets to...
The Indian hand
03 Jan, 2025

The Indian hand

OFFICIALS of the Modi regime were operating under a rather warped sense of reality, playing out Bollywood fantasies...