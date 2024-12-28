SECP alerts eZfile users

ISLAMABAD: After the launch of the eZfile portal around 10 months ago, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has asked its users to adhere to precautionary measures from potential misuse or misreporting of the company data in the eZfile portal.

The circular issued by the SECP has highlighted that it was essential to prioritise the protection of user login credentials, as these credentials protect sensitive corporate data and are key to making changes in company records.

In February, the commission launched its new online portal, eZfile. The directors, CEOs, and other key decision-makers in corporate governance face significant risks if their eZfile login credentials are compromised, as it may lead to unauthorised access, data manipulation and changes to company records, or fraudulent filings.

Published in Dawn, December 28th, 2024