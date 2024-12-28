E-Paper | December 28, 2024

Post-election violence sows fear and chaos in Maputo

Residents queue outside a supermarket in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique. The city has seen an orgy of looting and vandalism since the poll authority announced this week the ruling party had won the October elections.—AFP
MAPUTO: Mozambique’s capital, Maputo, is limping back to normal but residents are still fearful because of widespread looting and vandalism sparked by confirmation that the ruling party won contested elections.

Food, fuel and medicine are running low for the city’s inhabitants while the daring escape of more than 1,000 inmates from a maximum-security prison is fuelling wild rumours and prompted the creation of neighbourhood patrols.

“My neighbour woke me up, telling me that men armed with machetes were walking around,” Maria Amelia, a 55-year-old cleaner who lives in Matola, near Maputo, said.

“When I went out, I saw my neighbours, armed with knives to defend themselves against these invaders. But I didn’t see anyone. I was terrified.” Maputo bank worker Armand Tembe, 40, was also dragged out of bed before dawn.

“I haven’t seen any criminals outside. But it’s starting to get scary. I don’t know where the country is going,” he said dejectedly. “We stayed up until 4:30 in the morning and patrolled for something we only heard about and that no one saw,” said another woman who wanted to remain anonymous.

