Russia ascribes ship blast to ‘terrorist attack’

AFP Published December 26, 2024 Updated December 26, 2024 10:03am
In this handout image released by the Portuguese Navy on December 22, 2024, the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major is pictured during a monitoring operation conducted by the Portuguese Navy along the Continental Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) off the coast of Portugal. — AFP File photo
In this handout image released by the Portuguese Navy on December 22, 2024, the Russian cargo ship Ursa Major is pictured during a monitoring operation conducted by the Portuguese Navy along the Continental Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) off the coast of Portugal. — AFP File photo

MOSCOW: A “terrorist act” sank the cargo ship that went down in international waters in the Mediterranean this week, the Russian state-owned company that owns the vessel said on Wednesday.

The Oboronlogistika company said it “thinks a targeted terrorist attack was committed on Dec 23, 2024, against the Ursa Major,” it said in a statement cited by Russian news agencies, without indicating who may have been behind the act or why.

The ship sank in international waters off Spain in the early hours of Tuesday after having sent a distress call for help on Monday, “Three consecutive explosions” took place on the ship before it began taking on water, added the company, which belongs to the Russian defence ministry.

Oboronlogistika did not say what evidence it had allowing it to conclude a terrorist attack sank the Ursa Major. Russian foreign ministry’s crisis unit said on Telegram on Tuesday that the ship sank “after an explosion in the engine room”.

It added that out of the 16 Russian crew members on board, 14 had been rescued and taken to the Spanish port of Cartagena and two were missing.

The ship sent a distress call on Monday morning from off the coast of southeastern Spain in bad weather, reporting it was listing and sailors had launched a lifeboat, Spain’s sea rescue service said in a statement.

Spain sent out a helicopter and rescue boats and took the survivors to port, the service said. A Russian warship then arrived and took charge of the rescue operation since the ship was between Spanish and Algerian waters, after which the Ursa Major sank overnight.

The Ursa Major is listed on MarineTraffic.com as a 124.7-metre (409-foot) long general cargo ship. It is owned by a subsidiary of Russia’s Oboronlogistika, which belongs to the defence ministry and also provides civilian transport and logistics, the Russian foreign ministry said.

Published in Dawn, December 26th, 2024

