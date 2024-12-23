E-Paper | December 24, 2024

France’s Macron announces fourth government of the year

AFP Published December 23, 2024 Updated December 23, 2024 11:58pm

French President Emmanuel Macron named a new government on Monday evening putting together a team under Francois Bayrou, his fourth prime minister of the year, to drag the second-largest EU economy out of a political crisis.

Macron named former prime minister Elisabeth Borne as education minister in a new cabinet under centrist Bayrou, the presidency said.

Another former premier, Manuel Valls, returned as overseas territories minister while former interior minister Gerald Darmanin became justice minister.

Both Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu and Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot kept their jobs, the presidency said.

Conservative Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, who has vowed to crack down on illegal immigration, also stayed in his post.

The difficult job of delivering a budget plan for next year falls to Eric Lombard, the new economy minister.

The inclusion of two former prime ministers indicates Macron’s desire for a heavyweight government that will enjoy stability and not share the fate of Bayrou’s predecessor Michel Barnier.

The priority for 73-year-old Bayrou is to make sure his government can survive a no-confidence vote and that it passes a cost-cutting budget for 2025.

The unexpected comeback of Valls, premier from 2014 to 2016, as the head of the overseas territories ministry indicates the importance of the post after authorities were strongly criticised for their response to the deadly cyclone on the Indian Ocean territory of Mayotte, which killed at least 35 people.

Darmanin had long been known to covet the post of foreign minister but after days of intense discussions will have to content himself with the justice ministry.

The announcement came as France observed a day of mourning for the victims in the cyclone-hit Indian Ocean archipelago of Mayotte, France’s poorest overseas territory.

Bayrou, the head of the centrist MoDem group, which is allied to Macron’s party, was appointed on December 13. Many already predict Bayrou will struggle to survive.

France has been mired in deadlock since Macron gambled on snap elections this summer in the hopes of bolstering his authority. The move backfired, with voters returning a parliament fractured between three rival blocs.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Who bears the cost?

Who bears the cost?

Umair Javed
This small window of low inflation should compel a rethink of how the authorities and employers understand the average household’s

Editorial

Internet restrictions
Updated 23 Dec, 2024

Internet restrictions

Notion that Pakistan enjoys unprecedented freedom of expression difficult to reconcile with the reality of restrictions.
Bangladesh reset
23 Dec, 2024

Bangladesh reset

THE vibes were positive during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s recent meeting with Bangladesh interim leader Dr...
Leaving home
23 Dec, 2024

Leaving home

FROM asylum seekers to economic migrants, the continuing exodus from Pakistan shows mass disillusionment with the...
Military convictions
Updated 22 Dec, 2024

Military convictions

Pakistan’s democracy, still finding its feet, cannot afford such compromises on core democratic values.
Need for talks
22 Dec, 2024

Need for talks

FOR a long time now, the country has been in the grip of relentless political uncertainty, featuring the...
Vulnerable vaccinators
22 Dec, 2024

Vulnerable vaccinators

THE campaign to eradicate polio from Pakistan cannot succeed unless the safety of vaccinators and security personnel...