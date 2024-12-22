E-Paper | December 22, 2024

Iran protests US arrest of nationals over technology export: local media

AFP | Reuters Published December 22, 2024 Updated December 22, 2024 04:25pm
Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Iran and US flags in this illustration taken on January 26, 2022. — Reuters
Chess pieces are seen in front of displayed Iran and US flags in this illustration taken on January 26, 2022. — Reuters

Tehran has formally protested the arrests of two Iranians in Italy and the United States accused of transferring sensitive US technology to Iran, local media reported.

US prosecutors on Monday charged Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedininajafabadi with “conspiring to export sophisticated electronic components from the United States to Iran in violation of US export control and sanctions laws”, according to a statement from the US Department of Justice.

The statement added that the illegally exported technology was used in a January drone attack that killed three US servicemen in Jordan.

Iran denied any involvement in the attack, dismissing the claims as “baseless accusations.”

“We consider both the cruel and unilateral US sanctions against Iran and these arrests to be contrary to all international laws and standards,” foreign ministry official Vahid Jalalzadeh told the Tasnim news agency late on Saturday.

Jalalzadeh said the ministry had “invited” the Italian charg d’affaires and the Swiss ambassador to Tehran — who represents US interests there — to “declare its protests to the arrests”.

Abedininajafabadi, 38, was arrested on Monday in Italy by Italian authorities at the request of the United States, the US Department of Justice said.

It identified Sadeghi as a 42-year-old dual US-Iranian national who was arrested in the United States.

