Tribunal rejects plea against PML-N MNA

QUETTA: An election tribunal has retained Sardar Yaqoob Khan Nasar as member of the National Assembly, rejecting the election petition filed against him by a PTI candidate.

Sardar Nasar was elected to the National Assembly from Loralai (NA-252) in the general election on the ticket of PML-N. PTI candidate Sardar Babar Khan Musakhail had filed the election petition, challenging the victory of Sardar Nasar alleging rigging in the polling.

The judge of the election tribunal, headed by Justice Abdullah Baloch of the Balochistan High Court, after hearing arguments from both sides had reserved the judgement, which was announced on Wednesday.

In the verdict, the tribunal retained the victory of Sardar Nasar as MNA from NA 252 Loralai and rejected petition of Sardar Musakhail.

