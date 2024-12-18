E-Paper | December 18, 2024

US Fed expected to combine interest rate cut with hawkish 2025 outlook

Reuters Published December 18, 2024 Updated December 18, 2024 03:16pm
The US Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, on March 18, 2008. — Reuters File Photo
The US Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, on March 18, 2008. — Reuters File Photo

The US Federal Reserve is expected to lower borrowing costs on Wednesday in what some observers are calling a “hawkish cut” set to be delivered alongside policymakers’ updated interest rate outlooks and economic forecasts covering the first months of the incoming Trump administration.

The anticipated quarter-percentage-point move would lower the US central bank’s benchmark policy rate to the 4.25 per cent to 4.50pc range, a full percentage point below where it stood in September when it began easing the tight monetary policy used to counter a surge in inflation that began in 2021.

How much further and how fast rates will fall next year remains increasingly uncertain with inflation still lodged above the Fed’s 2pc target, the economy growing faster than expected, and the prospect that President-elect Donald Trump’s tariff, tax and immigration policies could change the economic landscape in unpredictable ways once he takes office in January.

In their most recent set of quarterly projections in September, Fed officials anticipated cutting the benchmark rate by another full percentage point to put it at around 3.4pc by the end of 2025.

Between data showing inflation stalled above the 2pc target and Trump’s victory in the November 5 presidential election, investors now see the Fed perhaps cutting the benchmark rate by only half a percentage point next year — and they will be studying the projections and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks in a post-meeting press conference closely to see if policymakers are also becoming more cautious about further rate reductions.

“While the Fed will remain keen on projecting additional easing for 2025, guidance regarding the pace of rate cuts will likely be more cautious going forward,” economists with TD Securities wrote ahead of this week’s two-day meeting.

The Fed will release its policy statement and updated economic projections at 2pm EST (7pm GMT), with Powell scheduled to begin speaking half an hour later.

Data, including the release on Tuesday of a strong retail sales report for November, have done little to alter the Fed’s description after its last policy meeting of an economy growing at a “solid pace” with low unemployment and inflation that, while falling, “remains somewhat elevated”.

Between a new policy statement, the projections and Powell’s press conference, the net result is likely to be “a hawkish cut” with a slower pace of reductions to come, Diane Swonk, chief economist at KPMG, wrote ahead of this week’s meeting.

“Debate will be heated,” she said. “The economy remains stronger than participants at the meeting thought it would be when they started cutting in September, while improvements in inflation appear to have stalled … The Fed is going to want time to pause to see where we are and how policy may shift after the president-elect is sworn in.”

Trump takes office on January 20, and the Fed meets just over a week later on Jan 28-29. A total of 58 of 99 economists in a recent Reuters poll said they expected the US central bank to skip cutting rates at that meeting as policymakers take stock of how the economy is evolving.

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Geopolitical games
Updated 18 Dec, 2024

Geopolitical games

While Assad may be gone — and not many are mourning the end of his brutal rule — Syria’s future does not look promising.
Polio’s toll
18 Dec, 2024

Polio’s toll

MONDAY’s attacks on polio workers in Karak and Bannu that martyred Constable Irfanullah and wounded two ...
Development expenditure
18 Dec, 2024

Development expenditure

PAKISTAN’S infrastructure development woes are wide and deep. The country must annually spend at least 10pc of its...
Risky slope
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Risky slope

Inflation likely to see an upward trajectory once high base effect tapers off.
Digital ID bill
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Digital ID bill

Without privacy safeguards, a centralised digital ID system could be misused for surveillance.
Dangerous revisionism
Updated 17 Dec, 2024

Dangerous revisionism

When hatemongers call for digging up every mosque to see what lies beneath, there is a darker agenda driving matters.