Lesco recovers Rs3.81bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published December 17, 2024 Updated December 17, 2024 06:32am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has recovered Rs3.81 billion from 128,395 chronic defaulters across Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur, and Okara.

A spokesperson for Lesco said Rs568 million was recovered from 17,454 defaulters in the Northern Circle, Rs753 million from 16,158 in the Eastern Circle, and Rs615 million from 15,578 in the Central Circle.

In addition, Rs263 million was recovered from 8,750 defaulters in the Southern Circle, Rs298 million from 11,933 in Nankana Sahib Circle, Rs573 million from 15,913 in Sheikhupura Circle, Rs231 million from 19,864 in Okara Circle, and Rs508 million from 22,745 in Kasur Circle.

