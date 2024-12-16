E-Paper | December 16, 2024

Bangladesh shuts feared police unit

AFP Published December 16, 2024 Updated December 16, 2024 10:31am

DHAKA: A Bangladesh commission probing abuses during the rule of toppled leader Sheikh Hasina has recommended a much-feared armed police unit be disbanded, a senior inquiry member said on Sunday.

Hasina, 77, fled by helicopter to neighbouring India on August 5 as a student-led uprising stormed the prime minister’s palace in Dhaka.

Her government was accused of widespread human rights abuses, including the extrajudicial killing of hundreds of political opponents and the unlawful abduction and disappearance of hundreds more.

The Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances, set up by the caretaker government, said it found initial evidence that Hasina and other ex-senior officials were involved in the enforced disappearances alleged to have been carried out by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

The RAB paramilitary police force was sanctioned by the United States in 2021, alongside seven of its senior officers, in response to reports of its culpability in some of the worst rights abuses committed during Hasina’s 15-year-long rule.

“RAB has never abided by the law and was seldom held accountable for its atrocities, which include enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and abductions,” Nur Khan Liton, a member of the commission, said.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2024

Bangladesh riots
World

Opinion

Editorial

Remembering APS
Updated 16 Dec, 2024

Remembering APS

Ten years later, the state must fully commit itself to implementing NAP if Pakistan is to be rid of terrorism and fanaticism.
Cricket momentum
16 Dec, 2024

Cricket momentum

A WASHOUT at The Wanderers saw Pakistan avoid a series whitewash but they will go into the One-day International...
Grievous trade
16 Dec, 2024

Grievous trade

THE UN’s Global Report on Trafficking in Persons 2024 is a sobering account of how the commodification of humans...
Economic plan?
Updated 15 Dec, 2024

Economic plan?

So long as the government does not realise that it needs to put its own house in order, growth will remain anaemic and the world will be reluctant to help.
Registration tussle
15 Dec, 2024

Registration tussle

MAULANA Fazlur Rehman appears to be having trouble digesting the fact that he was taken for a ride. The government,...
Dangerous overreach
15 Dec, 2024

Dangerous overreach

THE latest wave of arrests and cases filed against journalists and social media users under Peca marks an alarming...