E-Paper | December 12, 2024

Sweden closes rape investigation involving Kylian Mbappe due to insufficient evidence

Reuters Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 06:10pm
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe is substituted after sustaining an injury against Atalanta in a Champions League match at Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy, Dec 10. — Reuters
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe is substituted after sustaining an injury against Atalanta in a Champions League match at Gewiss Stadium, Bergamo, Italy, Dec 10. — Reuters

Swedish prosecutors closed a rape and sexual assault investigation on Thursday, saying there was insufficient evidence in a case that local media said involved French football star Kylian Mbappe. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The prosecution has declined to name the suspect in the case over the alleged incidents at a hotel in central Stockholm on October 10.

Swedish Senior Prosecutor Marina Chirakova said in a statement: “During the course of the investigation, there has been a designated person suspected on reasonable grounds of rape and two cases of sexual assault.”

“But my assessment is that the evidence is not sufficient to proceed and the investigation is therefore closed,” she said.

Swedish public broadcaster SVT and dailies Expressen and Aftonbladet, citing unnamed sources, reported in October that the suspect in the case was Mbappe.

The allegations against him were “totally false” and “a slanderous rumour”, Mbappe’s representatives said at the time.

Following today’s announcement by the Swedish prosecution authority, Mbappe’s club Real Madrid said they would not comment on the case. His lawyer and PR firm did not immediately respond to Reuters messages seeking comment.

Prosecutor Chirakova said the designated person had not been notified that they were a suspect in a crime.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...
Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...