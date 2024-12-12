E-Paper | December 12, 2024

Govt disbands NCCIA, revives FIA wing

Kalbe Ali Published December 12, 2024 Updated December 12, 2024 09:45am

ISLAMABAD: Almost seven months after its formation, the government put an end to its much-touted cybercrime authority — the National Cyber Crimes Investigation Agency (NCCIA) — and shifted the powers to investigate and prosecute cybercrimes back to the Federal Investigation Agency.

A notification issued by the Ministry of IT and Telecom said that NCCIA rules had been repealed with effect from October 17, 2024. The rules repealed through this notification had been formulated in May 2024 and the information minister had boasted about how this agency would safeguard digital spaces and curb online propaganda.

The minister had said the NCCIA was established under Section 51 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, leading to the cessation of the Cybercrime Wing of the FIA.

Interestingly, the government failed to put in place the infrastructure for the NCCIA but it did not disband the FIA cybercrime wing established in 2003. Even the technical staff was not moved to another department and continued working despite job insecurity. The 300 digital experts of the cybercrime wing had not received any salary since July this year due to the NCCIA.

A senior FIA official confided to Dawn that after the notification by the IT ministry to repeal the NCCIA, the FIA director general in a written request to the Ministry of Interior asked for the release of salaries of about 300 technical staff.

The department was established to ‘counter propaganda and rumours on social media’

Interestingly, the federal cabinet decided to abolish the NCCIA based on a decision of the Cabinet Committee for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) made on September 25, 2024. The IT ministry was informed about the cabinet decision on October 23, 2024, but it delayed the notification to repeal the May 2024 decision regarding the NCCIA.

The NCCIA idea to curb a rise in cybercrimes, such as financial frauds, online harassment, and fake news, was floated in December 2023 by Umar Saif, then caretaker minister for IT and telecom. He had announced a plan to create the ‘National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency’ which would replace the cybercrime wing of the FIA. The idea was picked up by the new government after the Feb 8 elections and in May 2024, the federal government established the NCCIA, rendering the FIA’s cybercrime wing defunct.

While announcing the establishment of the NCCIA, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar had said that the new agency was an independent unit formed to “safeguard the digital rights of people” and “counter propaganda and rumours on social media”. He had said there was no law in the country to protect the digital rights of consumers.

After its establishment, the cabinet said all existing personnel, assets, liabilities, rights, obligations, privileges, enquiries, and investigations related to the FIA’s “defunct” cybercrime wing would be transferred to the NCCIA. But it was also decided that existing personnel of the FIA would continue to perform their duties for another year.

The NCCIA had to be headed by a director-general, who would exercise the powers of an inspector general of police, while the agency’s affairs related to the federal government’s business would be allocated to the interior division. An official of the IT ministry said that despite the issuance of the notification, the government failed to make key appointments in the NCCIA or even fulfill its budgetary requirements.

Published in Dawn, December 12th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

General malfeasance
Updated 12 Dec, 2024

General malfeasance

Will Gen Faiz Hameed's trial prove to be a long overdue comeuppance or just another smokescreen?
Electricity rates
12 Dec, 2024

Electricity rates

THE government is renegotiating power purchase agreements with private power producers to slash their capacity...
Aggression in Syria
12 Dec, 2024

Aggression in Syria

TAKING advantage of the chaos in post-Assad Syria, Israel has proceeded to grab more of the Arab state’s land,...
Madressah politics
Updated 11 Dec, 2024

Madressah politics

The curriculum taught must be free of hate and prejudice, while madressah students need to be taught life skills to later contribute to economy.
Targeting travellers
11 Dec, 2024

Targeting travellers

THE country’s top tax authority seems to have run out of good ideas. According to news reports, the Federal Board...
Grieving elephants
11 Dec, 2024

Grieving elephants

FOR most, the news will perhaps not even register. Another elephant has died in captivity in Pakistan. The death is...