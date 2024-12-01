Taiwan leader’s US trip sparks China’s anger

TAIPEI: Taiwan President Lai Ching-te flew to the United States on Saturday to launch a week-long tour of the Pacific that he said would usher in a new era of democracy, but has ignited fiery threats from Beijing.

China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and opposes any international recognition of the island and its claim to be a sovereign state.

Lai, on his first trip abroad since taking office in May, will stop over first in the US island state of Hawaii and later in the US territory of Guam as he visits Taiwan’s allies Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Palau.

They are the only Pacific island nations among the 12 remaining allies that recognise Taiwan.

In a speech shortly before take-off, Lai said the trip “ushered in a new era of values-based democracy” and he thanked the US government for “helping to make this trip a smooth one”.

Lai said he wanted to “continue to expand cooperation and deepen partnerships with our allies based on the values of democracy, peace and prosperity”.

Taiwan deployed four F-16 fighter jets to escort the Taiwan-flagged China Airlines plane carrying Lai, government officials and media outlets.

The trip has elicited a furious response from China, which has vowed to “resolutely crush” any attempts for Taiwan’s independence.

Beijing deploys fighter jets, drones and warships around Taiwan on a near-daily basis to press its claims, with the number of sorties increasing in recent years. It has held two large-scale military exercises around the island during Lai’s presidency, and has criticised him at every turn over his statements and speeches.

Lai’s trip follows the US approving the proposed sale to Taiwan of spare parts for F-16 fighter jets and radar systems, as well as communications equipment, in deals valued at $385 million in total.

The Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Age­ncy said the sale consisted of $320m in spare parts and support for F-16 fighters and Active Electro­nically Scanned Array Radars and related equipment.

The State Department also approved the potential sale to Taiwan of improved mobile subscriber equipment and support for an estimated $65m, the Pentagon said.

Taiwan’s said it expected the sales to “take effect” within a month and that the equipment will help maintain the F-16 fleet’s readiness and “build up a credible defence force”.

Published in Dawn, December 1st, 2024