President, PM reiterate support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination on solidarity day

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reaffirmed their support for Palestinians’ inalienable right to self-determination, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In 1977, the United Nations General Assembly called for the observance of November 29 as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

This is the second year that the day was being observed under the shadow of Israel’s devastating onslaught on Gaza ongoing for more than 13 months.

In retaliation to Hamas’s Oct 7, 2023 attacks, Israel’s military offensive has killed more than 44,300 Palestinians and injured nearly 105,000 — with the death toll feared to be much higher due to thousands still missing under the rubble.

President Zardari strongly condemned unabated Israel’s aggression in Gaza and demanded an end to the “genocide of Palestinian people”.

“The global conscience cannot ignore the plight of millions who face unprecedented hardships due to Israeli occupation. We believe that the continued occupation and disregard for international law is the biggest obstacle to achieving peace in the region,” he said, according to APP.

“We stand in solidarity with the resilient people of Palestine in their rightful struggle for freedom, dignity, and justice,” the president asserted.

Zardari highlighted that over the past year, Israeli actions were in “blatant violation” of international humanitarian law, stating: “Let this day serve as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to ensure justice and equality for the Palestinian people.

“Pakistan stands resolute in its support for Palestine and remains committed to supporting the inalienable rights of the Palestinians to self-determination.”

In his message, PM Shehbaz said Palestinians had been “bravely enduring a campaign of unending genocidal violence”.

He noted that Israel has so far claimed the lives of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza.

On the occasion, UN Chief Antonio Guterres also expressed his support for the Palestinian people.

“The UN will continue to stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable rights to live in peace, security and dignity,” he stated in a post on X.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated “unwavering solidarity and support” for the Palestinian people and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Addressing a press briefing in Islamabad, Baloch welcomed the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, where Israel had launched a ground invasion on October 1.

The FO spokesperson urged “all parties to uphold the United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701”, which was adopted in 2006 and calls for a full cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanese group Hezbollah.

“We firmly support Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability. [We] stress urgent humanitarian assistance to those affected, safe return of displaced persons and reconstruction of conflicted affected areas,” she said.

Baloch further stated: “We believe this ceasefire is a critical step towards deescalating tensions and preventing a broader conflict in the region.

“Pakistan hopes that the ceasefire agreement will set the stage for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza and other occupied Palestine territories, an end to the genocide in Gaza and humanitarian relief to the Palestinian people.”

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch also called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and advocated for a comprehensive resolution to the Palestinian issue with the establishment of a sovereign independent state of Palestine, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at the second meeting of the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution, which was held in Belgium, she emphasised the need for Palestine to have full membership in the UN.

Meanwhile, PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said in a post on X: “Every year on this day […] we all express solidarity for the dignity, rights, justice and self-determination of the Palestinian people.

“Today we are seeking their very survival as a genocidal occupying power is seeking colonial erasure of this people. This year is particularly painful as not only are they far from fundamental rights and statehood, but are being mercilessly persecuted on live camera,” she said.

She assailed Israel for denying Palestinians in Gaza a “ceasefire and even the humanitarian assistance they need”. “Words no longer help them. They need our support.”