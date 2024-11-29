Sindh okays 15 schemes worth Rs20.5bn

KARACHI: Sindh Pro­vincial Development Wor­king Party (PDWP) has approved 15 schemes worth over Rs20.5 billion in the Planning and De­­velopment Depart­ment.

Of these, six schemes were approved in the Irrigation Department, followed by two in the Energy Department, two in the Work and Services Department, four in Local Government and one in PHE&RD, according to a press release on Thursday.

A meeting chaired by Planning and Develo­pment Board Chairman Najam Ahmed Shah approved these schemes, which included building an office complex in Sou­thern Dadu at Dadu Div­ision worth Rs145.328 million and construction of the Hingorono main drain and Hingorono branch drain (phase 1) worth Rs2.5bn. One scheme included the construction and rehabilitation of a road from the new national highway near Khairpur Special Economic Zone to Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur via Khairpur Tando Masti road overhead bridge over the main railway line near the Police Training Centre (7kms) worth Rs1.40bn.

Another scheme included the village Electrification Solarisa­tion Program in Sindh (Phase 1) worth Rs1bn, and one scheme included electrification and solarisation of villages (Goths) in and around Karachi worth Rs500m.

The PDWP approved the resettlement of af­­fe­cted Gujjar, Mehmood­abad and Orangi Nallahs Karachi worth Rs9.42bn. One scheme included rehabilitation for the rain-damaged Nawab­shah Saeedabad road worth Rs745.99m.

Other schemes worth over Rs5bn were also appro­ved. The chair asked all administrative secretaries to ensure timely completion of the schemes for the benefit of the ordinary people.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024