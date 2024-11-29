Teen kills self after argument with mother

NAROWAL: A first-year student on Thursday opted for suicide after his mother scolded him for coming late from college at Muhammadpura area of the city.

Ahmed Iqbal, the elder brother of the deceased and son of late journalist Shahid Iqbal, filed a report with the police.

He stated that his younger brother, Ahsan Iqbal, a 16-year-old student at a private college, had an argument with their mother over his late arrival. Following the quarrel, Ahsan left the house.

At night, Ahsan called Ahmed and informed him that he was at the local graveyard, asking him to come and take him. Ahmed, accompanied by his uncle, rushed to the graveyard on a motorcycle. When they reached the graveyard they found Ahsan had already taken his life by shooting himself in the head.

After receipt of information, City Narowal police arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings based on Ahmed Iqbal’s statement.

Late journalist Shahid Iqbal, the boy’s father, had been a reporter for a private news channel and passed away two years ago.

The journalist organisations in Narowal, Shakargarh, and Zafarwal have expressed their grief over the incident.

Ahsan Iqbal was laid to rest in the local graveyard following funeral prayers attended by a number of people.

