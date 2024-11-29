E-Paper | November 29, 2024

Teen kills self after argument with mother

Our Correspondent Published November 29, 2024 Updated November 29, 2024 06:46am

NAROWAL: A first-year student on Thursday opted for suicide after his mother scolded him for coming late from college at Muhammadpura area of the city.

Ahmed Iqbal, the elder brother of the deceased and son of late journalist Shahid Iqbal, filed a report with the police.

He stated that his younger brother, Ahsan Iqbal, a 16-year-old student at a private college, had an argument with their mother over his late arrival. Following the quarrel, Ahsan left the house.

At night, Ahsan called Ahmed and informed him that he was at the local graveyard, asking him to come and take him. Ahmed, accompanied by his uncle, rushed to the graveyard on a motorcycle. When they reached the graveyard they found Ahsan had already taken his life by shooting himself in the head.

After receipt of information, City Narowal police arrived at the scene and initiated legal proceedings based on Ahmed Iqbal’s statement.

Late journalist Shahid Iqbal, the boy’s father, had been a reporter for a private news channel and passed away two years ago.

The journalist organisations in Narowal, Shakargarh, and Zafarwal have expressed their grief over the incident.

Ahsan Iqbal was laid to rest in the local graveyard following funeral prayers attended by a number of people.

Published in Dawn, November 29th, 2024

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Solidarity with Palestine
Updated 29 Nov, 2024

Solidarity with Palestine

The wretched of the earth see in the Palestinian struggle against Israel a mirror of themselves.
Little relief for public
29 Nov, 2024

Little relief for public

INFLATION, the rate of increase in the prices of goods and services over a given period of time, has receded...
Right to education
29 Nov, 2024

Right to education

IT is troubling to learn that over 16,500 students of the University of Karachi (KU) have defaulted on fee payments...
A hasty retreat
Updated 28 Nov, 2024

A hasty retreat

Govt should not extend its campaign of violence against PTI and its leaders, thinking it now has the upper hand. Enough is enough.
Lebanon truce
28 Nov, 2024

Lebanon truce

WILL it hold? That is the question many in the Middle East and beyond will be asking after a 60-day ceasefire ...
MDR anomaly removed
28 Nov, 2024

MDR anomaly removed

THE State Bank’s decision to remove its minimum deposit rate requirement for conventional banks on deposits from...