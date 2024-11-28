E-Paper | November 28, 2024

Trump picks trade envoy, top economic adviser

AFP Published November 28, 2024 Updated November 28, 2024 07:42am
Kevin Hassett, former White House Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, speaks — Reuters File Photo
Kevin Hassett, former White House Chair of the Council of Economic Advisors, speaks — Reuters File Photo

WASHINGTON: Don­ald Trump on Tuesday named Jamieson Greer his trade representative, a key figure in implementing the president-elect’s economic agenda, particularly his plans to use tariffs to raise revenue and help bring more manufacturing to US shores.

Trump also picked Kevin Hassett as his top economic advisor, bringing the member of his first administration to head the White House National Economic Council. Hassett is set to help advance Trump’s plans too, ranging from tax cuts to widening energy production.

“Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices,” said Trump of Greer, who served as chief of staff to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during Trump’s previous administration.

He also cited Greer’s experience in helping to see through a trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Published in Dawn, November 28th, 2024

