Dryout fears mount as lockdown disrupts fuel transportation

ISLAMABAD: The tight lockdown of major cities, motorways and national highways imposed by the government to thwart PTI’s march on the federal capital has started breaking down the supply chain of petroleum products, particularly in Punjab and Islamabad.

Senior government officials said the POL-carrying tankers and lorries movement had been severely affected in major cities because of official barricades. On top of that, most private companies were taking additional precautions in rolling out their fleet. Tankers already on the roads were instructed to offload their stocks at the nearest available pumps for safety reasons to avoid any mishap, as such vehicles were considered moving bombs in any law and order eventuality.

As a result, the retail pumps were drying out in critical economic centres like Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Islamabad, as these cities became hotspots for agitation and countermeasures by the government. The officials said the pressure had shifted to the state-run Pakistan State Oil (PSO) to keep the cities wet with fuel supplies, and private oil marketing companies (OMCs) were also being pulled out to meet their responsibility.

The national fuel supplier first reported the crisis-like situation to the government at the federal and provincial levels and then to the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) for immediate measures. Early in the morning, PSO also approached the Punjab chief secretary and inspectors general police (IGPs) of Punjab and Lahore as well as district administrations to look into the matter and extend special “assistance in facilitating fuel transportation with particular attention to replenishing stocks in Lahore Division”.

POL suppliers seek immediate measures to avoid shortages

PSO sought immediate attention from the federal and provincial governments and Ogra “the critical disruption in fuel supply across Punjab, particularly in the Lahore Division, due to the closure of key highways and arterial routes. This situation has arisen due to the current law and order challenges”.

PSO reported that “the closure of highways has significantly delayed fuel transportation, resulting in an acute risk of stock depletion at fuel stations” and added that the Lahore Division, a significant economic and commercial activity hub, was especially vulnerable. “The inability to replenish fuel supplies promptly is adversely impacting essential services, daily operations, and the livelihoods of millions residing in this division and nearby areas”, the PSO said.

It requested the provincial government and the police chief to help address these challenges and make “urgent intervention to prioritize the Lahore Division and allow the unrestricted passage of fuel tankers from depots to petrol stations”.

PSO explained that ensuring an uninterrupted supply of fuel in the Lahore region will not only stabilize the local situation but also mitigate the risk of a broader crisis, and smooth transportation of fuel tankers will help ensure the continuous supply of fuel to the population, particularly in the Lahore Division and address the prevailing shortages effectively.

This was followed by a similar SOS from the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) — an association of around three dozen OMCs and refineries — seeking help from the administrations in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) and Punjab to facilitate the transportation of petroleum products to avert a potential oil crisis.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024