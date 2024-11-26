E-Paper | November 26, 2024

Debt inflows plunge 55pc in July-October

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 26, 2024 Updated November 26, 2024 09:54am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s foreign assistance inflows fell by more than 55 per cent to about $2.7 billion in the first four months (July-October) of the current fiscal year, apparently because of delays in securing a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and subsequent $1bn disbursements. Last year, inflows had amounted to $6.05bn in these four months.

In its monthly report on Foreign Economic Assistance (FEA) released on Monday, the Economic Affairs Division (EAD) said against its annual target of $19.4bn, total FEA in July-October amounted to $1.72bn when compared to $3.85bn of the same period last year with the annual target of $17.6bn. This total doesn’t include about $1bn disbursed by the IMF on the last day of September, which is accounted for separately by the State Bank of Pakistan, thus putting the total inflows at $2.72bn.

Last fiscal year, the IMF had approved the nine-month $3bn Standby Arrangement and had released about $1.2bn in the first fortnight of July, helping Pakistan to put together a healthy tally of $2.9b in the month. In comparison, inflows in July this year struggled at just $436 million.

Pakistan realises just $2.7bn so far against an annual target of $19.4bn

In October, the EAD reported monthly inflows at $415m compared to $318m in the corresponding period last year.

The EAD said that out of $1.723m inflows in the first four months, about $897m was received for budgetary support or programme loans and the remaining $826 for project financing. During the same period last year, EAD had secured about $992m as project aid and more than $2.53bn as programme loans.

Of the total, inflows from multilateral stood at $721m in four months of this year compared to $597m last year, while bilateral disbursements stood at $260m against $436m last year.

The EAD reported receiving about $200m in foreign commercial loans in 4MFY25, showing a minor recovery from commercial banks that had stayed away from financing Pakistan last year. It may be noted that the government has budgeted $3.8bn in financing from foreign commercial banks for the current year, showing a poor start, again due to the delayed IMF umbrella.

The government has also targeted $1bn in international bonds for the current year. Another major projection worth $9bn inflows from bilateral partners -– China and Saudi Arabia -– targeted for the current fiscal year has also not materialised yet. Still, these are mostly realised in the second half of the fiscal year. These projections include a $5bn time deposit from Saudi Arabia and $4bn China’s SAFE deposit. These projections are critical for Pakistan to meet its external financing gap as part of the IMF programme.

In addition, Pakistan also received $542m inflows from overseas Pakistanis through Naya Pakistan Certificates compared to $306m in the same period last year.

The World Bank led the multilaterals with $364m disbursement in 4MFY25, slightly lower than its $370m releases last year, followed by the Islamic Development Bank with $150m and Asian Development Bank with $173m. Among the bilateral lenders, China stood out with $97m disbursements, followed by $90m from France and $38m from the United States.

Published in Dawn, November 26th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kurram ceasefire
Updated 26 Nov, 2024

Kurram ceasefire

DESPITE efforts by the KP government to bring about a ceasefire in Kurram tribal district, the bloodletting has...
Hollow victory
26 Nov, 2024

Hollow victory

THE conclusion of COP29 in Baku has left developing nations — struggling with the mounting costs of climate...
Infrastructure schemes
26 Nov, 2024

Infrastructure schemes

THE government’s decision to finance priority PSDP schemes on a three-year rolling basis is a significant step...
Anti-women state
Updated 25 Nov, 2024

Anti-women state

GLOBALLY, women are tormented by the worst tools of exploitation: rape, sexual abuse, GBV, IPV, and more are among...
IT sector concerns
25 Nov, 2024

IT sector concerns

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ambitious plan to increase Pakistan’s IT exports from $3.2bn to $25bn in the ...
Israel’s war crimes
25 Nov, 2024

Israel’s war crimes

WHILE some powerful states are shielding Israel from censure, the court of global opinion is quite clear: there is...