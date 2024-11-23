E-Paper | November 23, 2024

Seven terrorists killed in Balochistan, KP: ISPR

Umer Farooq | Saleem Shahid Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 09:48am

QUETTA / PESHAWAR: Seven terrorists were killed by security forces in operations across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing claimed on Friday.

Four terrorists were killed in three separate operations in Balochistan between Wednesday and Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Two terrorists were gunned down in an operation conducted in Awaran district. The “high-value” targets were identified as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zareef alias Shah Jahan.

The other two terrorists were gunned down during operations in Dera Bugti and Kech districts.

The deceased terrorists were “wanted by the law enforcement agencies” for their involvement in attacks against security forces and civilians, the ISPR statement added.

Operation in KP

In KP, three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Bannu district on Friday morning, the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR statement said an intelligence-based operation was carried out on the reported presence of militants in the area.

The forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists’ location during the operation and killed three of them. Two terrorists were also injured.

The statement added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the possession of terrorists, who were “actively involved” in attacks against security forces and civilians.

A sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2024

Counter terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Counterterrorism plan
Updated 23 Nov, 2024

Counterterrorism plan

Lacunae in our counterterrorism efforts need to be plugged quickly.
Bullish stock market
23 Nov, 2024

Bullish stock market

NORMALLY, stock markets rise gradually. In recent months, however, Pakistan’s stock market has soared to one ...
Political misstep
23 Nov, 2024

Political misstep

FORMER first lady Bushra Bibi’s video address to PTI followers has triggered a firestorm. Her assertion implying...
Kurram atrocity
Updated 22 Nov, 2024

Kurram atrocity

It would be a monumental mistake for the state to continue ignoring the violence in Kurram.
Persistent grip
22 Nov, 2024

Persistent grip

An audit of polio funds at federal and provincial levels is sorely needed, with obstacles hindering eradication efforts targeted.
Green transport
22 Nov, 2024

Green transport

THE government has taken a commendable step by announcing a New Energy Vehicle policy aiming to ensure that by 2030,...