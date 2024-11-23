Seven terrorists killed in Balochistan, KP: ISPR

QUETTA / PESHAWAR: Seven terrorists were killed by security forces in operations across Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing claimed on Friday.

Four terrorists were killed in three separate operations in Balochistan between Wednesday and Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement said.

Two terrorists were gunned down in an operation conducted in Awaran district. The “high-value” targets were identified as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zareef alias Shah Jahan.

The other two terrorists were gunned down during operations in Dera Bugti and Kech districts.

The deceased terrorists were “wanted by the law enforcement agencies” for their involvement in attacks against security forces and civilians, the ISPR statement added.

Operation in KP

In KP, three terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Bannu district on Friday morning, the military’s media wing said.

The ISPR statement said an intelligence-based operation was carried out on the reported presence of militants in the area.

The forces “effectively engaged” the terrorists’ location during the operation and killed three of them. Two terrorists were also injured.

The statement added that weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the possession of terrorists, who were “actively involved” in attacks against security forces and civilians.

A sanitisation operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

Published in Dawn, November 23rd, 2024