KP approaches Centre again for buying PIA

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has again approached the federal government, seeking update on its earlier letter showing intent to buy the national flag carrier.

Earlier on Nov 1, KP had formally conveyed to the federal government that it was ready to offer a bid for Pakistan International Airlines, which would surpass the highest offer of Rs10 billion by the Blue World Consortium.

In a letter addressed to the federal minister for privatisation Abdul Aleem Khan, KP Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) vice-chairman Hassan Masood Kunwar stated that 10 days had now passed since the correspondence expressing the board’s intent to participate in the privatisation of PIA was made.

“Given the strategic importance of the process and the strong support for this initiative from the chief minister and the investment board, we kindly seek an update on the status of KP-BOIT proposal,” the letter said.

It said that BOIT was fully committed to preserving and revitalising PIA, ensuring its legacy as the national flag carrier. It said that in line with this commitment, the chief minister and the KP-BOIT team were dedicated to support PIA’s return to prominence and securing its future aligned with Pakistan’s national interest.

The letter also noted that KP leadership was prepared to offer substantial backing and resources to accomplish these objectives.

It said that KP-BOIT would appreciate any indication of when it might expect to discuss this matter further. “The province’s trade and investment body remains ready to engage at your earliest convenience, prepared to elaborate on our strategic vision and our readiness to present a competitive and compelling bid that reflects our commitment to Pakistan’s aviation sector and the fact that the KP is one of the stakeholders in PIA, being part of the federation,” the letter added.

Mr Masood Kunwar told Dawn that they had written this letter as the federal government did not respond to the earlier one. He said that the federal government did respond to the offer in a press conference, but the province had not received a written response so far.

He said that KP was not doing politics and was genuinely interested in buying the national carrier, therefore, it wanted to engage the federal government on this issue.

