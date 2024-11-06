E-Paper | November 06, 2024

PSX appoints Farrukh as CEO

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published November 6, 2024 Updated November 6, 2024 09:33am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has appointed Farrukh H. Sabzwari as its chief executive officer for three years, according to a notice issued by the bourse on Tuesday.

He will assume his office on the 18th.

Mr Sabzwari has previously served as CEO and MD of KASB Securities (local partner of BoA Merrill Lynch), BMA Capital and country head for CLSA Emerging Markets in Pakistan. His time abroad includes stints at CLSA Emerging Markets in NY, USA, where he was VP sub-continent sales and at Credit Suisse in Indonesia and Singapore — where he spent seven years looking at both APAC and Frontier Markets as Director Equities sales. He also served as the chairman (December 2018 to August 2019) and commissioner of SECP from 2018 to 2021, a position he took up upon his return to Pakistan.

Published in Dawn, November 6th, 2024

